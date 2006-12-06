Camp Chef Introduces “The Skookie” Just in Time for Christmas

Logan, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2006 --Camp Chef, a Utah-based manufacturer of high-end cooking equipment and accessories, today introduced the SkookieÔ. Just in time for Christmas, the Skookie is a kit to make large, individual portioned brownies or chocolate chip cookies, as well as serve them straight from the oven with favorite toppings, such as vanilla ice cream and hot fudge, all on a high-quality cast iron skillet, thus the name “Skookie.”



Skookie kits include high-quality, pre-seasoned, personal-sized cast iron skillets for two people and a bag of either Lehi Roller Mills brownie mix or chocolate cookie mix. Each bag of mix makes a total of four batches. When the mix runs out, Skookie kits also include Camp Chef recipes for two other types of cookies. Each kit includes two hot pads to make it easy to serve the piping hot dessert right from the oven. Skookie skillets can also be used to make personal pan pizzas, fajitas and other recipes.



“The Skookie is a great way to get the family together for dessert,” said Ty Measom, Camp Chef’s president. “They are fun to make and it’s a unique way to present and serve a delicious dessert.”



A brand new product from Camp Chef, the Skookie is available in limited quantities and initially only along Utah’s Wasatch Front from Sportsman's Warehouse’s Salt Lake City, Provo and Ogden locations and from Camp Chef’s Web site, www.campchef.com. Nationwide availability is scheduled for March 2007. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price for each Skookie kit is $24.99.



About Camp Chef

Established in 1991, Logan, Utah-based Camp Chef is a privately held manufacturer of high-end cooking equipment and accessories for outdoor and indoor enthusiasts. Camp Chef is devoted to bringing its customers innovative and cutting edge modular cooking systems ranging from quality cast iron Dutch ovens and skillets, powerful propane outdoor cook stoves, the Turkey Cannon, which can cook a 12-pound turkey in less than 90-minutes, and the Skookie. To see what’s cookin’ at Camp Chef, please visit www.campchef.com or call 800.650.2433.

