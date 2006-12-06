This Week’s Features On “Live Prayer With Bill Keller”— Christmas, Alcohol, New Years, Etc.

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2006 --“Live Prayer With Bill Keller” airs on “i” Network (Formerly PAX TV) Monday through Friday from midnight to 1:00 am, providing a clear alternative to other late night talk shows by dealing with how issues such as divorce, homosexuality, abortion, relationships, addictions, abuse and more impact the day to day lives of real people. Keller, armed with his Bible, addresses these issues in a no-nonsense way by helping solve problems, giving hope, and bringing forth Biblical truth that viewers can see the value of strong families building a sound country by applying God’s Word to their real life scenarios.



"Live Prayer" is very unique in that the guests are those who call in to discuss current events, their challenges, and how to apply Biblical truth to issues and situations. It’s the only late night TV program that is live, unscripted, and unedited. No other talk show or host offers what Keller does - a fresh, totally spontaneous approach to problem solving. There is no preaching involved, just a lot of heart and soul, and a good deal of common sense from which his audience can draw in order to overcome their problems.



This Week’s Topics



Monday - Dec. 4th – “Are you prepared to do battle with Goliath?”



Tuesday - Dec. 5th - “Should we celebrate Christmas?”



Wednesday - Dec. 6th - “The spiritual state of the United States at the end of 2006”



Thursday - Dec. 7th - Alcohol



Friday - Dec. 8th – “A special New Years resolution”



In 1999 Keller launched LivePrayer.com, which has become the most successful online faith outreach in history. Since its inception LivePrayer.com has responded personally to more than 60 million online requests for prayer. And more than two million e-mail subscribers receive Keller’s “Live Prayer” devotional daily. For information on where to watch "Live Prayer" in your area, visit www.liveprayer.com.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Krystal Collazo

WDC Media PR

Toll-free: 1-877-862-3600

Direct: 1-786-566-2452

KrystalCollazo@wdcmedia.com

