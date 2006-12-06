Interbike’s Mike Greehan Passes Advocacy Torch to Lance Camisasca

San Juan Capistrano, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2006 --Interbike, a division of VNU Expositions, today announced its director of advocacy, Mike Greehan, has left Interbike to focus his efforts on his company, Cue Ball Media, and Lance Camisasca, group show director, will take over Interbike’s advocacy efforts.



“Mike was so much more than a guy that worked on bicycle advocacy for Interbike,” said Lance Camisasca, Interbike's show director. “We could not have asked for more when it came to Mike’s efforts to help us understand, participate and lead important industry advocacy issues. Mike has decided to pursue his role with Cue Ball Media, as his business partner has been patiently waiting for him to go full time for several years now. Today, thanks to Mike, I am capable of grabbing hold of the Interbike advocacy tiller.”



Greehan joined Interbike in 1999 to help with its advocacy efforts while also working as partner and COO of Cue Ball Media, which specializes in international media development. As Interbike became more involved in advocacy, it began to require more of Greehan’s time. He was one of the founding directors of Bikes Belong (and will remain a director after leaving Interbike), sits on the board of the League of American Bicyclists and was a member of the League's Bicycle Friendly Communities Advisory Group.



“Seven years ago, the bike industry was beginning to work together cooperatively in bicycle advocacy,” said Mike Greehan. “It seems obvious now that advocacy could be helpful to the bike industry, but at the time, it took some real foresight to support such a new effort. I'm very appreciative that Interbike had that foresight and allowed me the chance to help with that effort.”



Greehan was the publisher of Bicycling Magazine from 1994 to 1999, during which time the magazine was a finalist for two National Magazine Awards. As publisher, he became involved in bicycle advocacy when invited by Peter Heumann and the California Bicycle Coalition to participate in a meeting at the inaugural Southern California Bicycle Expo.



“Congress wouldn’t dare pass a transportation bill anymore without bicycle and pedestrian facilities,” said Greehan. “It has taken a lot of time and effort by many people through out the industry to get to that point, and there is still more to do. I would love to stay on loved working for Interbike, but my original two-year, gentleman’s agreement with Interbike turned into a fulfilling seven-year effort. Cue Ball Media is growing and I now need to fulfill my responsibilities to my Cue Ball business partner. Interbike’s advocacy effort is in great hands with Lance and it's the perfect time to move on.”



Interbike believes the industry thrives in good and bad times through strong partnerships, so it regularly provides significant financial, in-kind and industry insight to the National Bicycle Dealer Association (NBDA), Bikes Belong, The League of American Bicyclists, International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA), Trips for Kids, Sprockids and other such organizations and will continue doing so.



For more information about Interbike, please visit www.interbike.com.

For more information about Mike Greehan and Cue Ball Publishing, please visit www.cueballdigital.com.



About Interbike

Interbike, a division of VNU Expositions, is a full- service tradeshow company that creates, markets and produces high-quality expos and educational conferences. Producers of the OutDoor Demo and Interbike International Expo, Interbike is the leading bicycle industry business-to-business event management company, bringing together top manufacturers, retailers, industry advocates and media to conduct the business of cycling. Finishing its 25th successful year, Interbike (www.interbike.com) gathers more than 1,000 cycling-related brands and more than 21,000 total attendees annually.



The next 25 years of Interbike start with the OutDoor Demo in Bootleg Canyon, Boulder City, Nevada, September 24-25, 2007 and the Interbike Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 26- 28, 2007.

