LogoBee.com Wraps up 2006 on a High-Note

One of the most popular logo design companies, LogoBee.com has enjoyed an interesting and prosperous year this year. While the landscape of the design industry continues to change, LogoBee has been effective in distinguishing themselves by continuing to take on interesting and challenging projects, contributing its services to the community, and receiving numerous awards from popular design competitions.



“This has been a milestone year for the company” said Tim Liboiron of LogoBee.com. “We’ve had the opportunity to work with a variety of high-profile clients ranging from the high-tech industry to professional sports. Needless to say, we’ve made some very nice additions to our portfolio.”



LogoBee was successful in making some noise at a number of design-award events this year. They took two awards for color logo design concepts, one at the Summit Creative awards in the spring for their project ‘Strides,’ and then another with the American Design Awards this past fall for their ‘Royal Bank of America’ logo.



They also started a unique Logo Design Makeover contest for non-profit organizations, and look forward to creating logos for non-profits again this coming year. A positive response was received from all the Makeover winners that received free logo designs and stationery. LogoBee will soon be announcing this years Makeover winners.



As 2006 comes to a close, LogoBee has been making dramatic changes in effort to prepare for 2007. LogoBee.com has been in the logo design industry for over 6 years, and has been one of the key pioneers that have helped grow the online design industry. Recently they have seen a shift in the needs of its clients and the way customers research design companies. In light of this, LogoBee will be re-vamping their marketing initiatives for 2007, steering away from print media advertising while focusing more on internet marketing, providing useful information and resources to its clients through the use of online tools and articles.



