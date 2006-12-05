TotalCare IT Solutions Leader to Speak to NCACPA

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2006 --Good IT hygiene is just as critical to the health of your small businesses as good personal hygiene is to your own health. That is the lesson that members of the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants (NCACPA) will learn from Tim Finnegan, Program Director for TotalCare IT Solutions, this December.



Finnegan, one of the area’s most sought after speakers on information technology, will present “IT Best Practices” to both the Sandhills and Triangle chapters of the NCACPA this December. The seminars are a part of the association’s continuing education courses on IT Management and Data Security. Attendees of the session will receive credits towards their continuing education obligations.



“Most professionals are so focused or busy in their jobs that IT “hygiene” is often put on the backburner. As a result, most professionals at small businesses are reactive with their IT, only addressing issues after they arise or when there is an emergency. And being reactive to IT means there will always be more problems,” says Tim Finnegan. “On the other hand, if one is proactive with their IT management by following best practices , they can come to expect great performance and longevity from their desktops, PDA’s, servers and other devices. I plan to arm NCACPA members with that critical knowledge on how to maintain healthy equipment, thus enabling them to more faithfully rely on their business technology, which in turn helps them focus on their corecompetencies,” he added.



Finnegan leads TotalCare IT Solutions (www.totalcareitsolutions.com), the region’s top provider of IT support to small and medium sized businesses. TotalCare is a division of Raleigh-based Alphanumeric Systems, Inc.



The Sandhills Chapter of the NCACPA will hold their meeting on Tuesday, December 5 at the Holiday Inn I-95 in Fayetteville. The session will begin at 8:00 a.m. The Raleigh chapter will hold their meeting on Sunday, December 12 at the RTP Hilton, and the session will begin at 1:00 p.m.



For more information or registration, please contact the NCACPA at www.ncacpa.org.



About TotalCare IT Solutions:

TotalCare IT Solutions, a division of Alphanumeric Systems, Inc., is the leading provider of outsourced IT support services to small and mid sized Triangle based businesses.



The company’s proprietary 24x7x365 remote monitoring technology eliminates most computer related issues before they occur, saving clients from downtime and significantly reducing the costs associated with traditional “break/fix” site visits.



TotalCare is the smart, safe and secure solution for growing technology enabled businesses. Over the past 25 years the company has worked with more Triangle based companies than any other local IT company and supports over 10,000 devices for its roster of clients. TotalCare is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and provides IT services to companies from the Triad to the North Carolina coast.



For more information, call 919-376-4518 or visit www.TotalCareITSolutions.com.



About NCACPA

The North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants is the only statewide association for CPAs in North Carolina. With more than 12,000 members, NCACPA is one of the largest CPA organizations in the country. Founded in 1919, the association serves the accounting profession through legislative support, educational programming, and networking opportunities to connect our members to each other and to their community. For more information, please visit our website at www.ncacpa.org.

