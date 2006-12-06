Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Approves The Purchase of The Cobra StunLight(TM)

Newport Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2006 --Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. (OTC Bulletin Board: UGHO - News), an emerging global leader in non-lethal protection products, integrated transportation and global supply chain security systems and strategic security services to protect against terrorist, criminal and security threats to governments and businesses worldwide, announced today that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has approved the purchase of the Cobra StunLight(TM) by its deputies.



"The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is encouraged by the positive results of the pilot program recently concluded", stated LASD Commander Charles "Sid" Heal. "The Cobra StunLight provides an effective use-of-force alternative tool that is used by our deputies on a daily basis," added Commander Heal.



"We are extremely pleased that the Cobra StunLight(TM) has been tested, evaluated and approved for use by one of the top law enforcement agencies in the United States," stated Michael Skellern, Universal Guardian's CEO. "The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's approval of the purchase of the Cobra StunLight(TM) is a milestone for our company and proves that the Cobra StunLight(TM) is an effective non-lethal alternative for use by law enforcement and security professionals around the world," Mr. Skellern added.



"The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is recognized as one of the leading authorities in the world on non-lethal products", stated Shaunt Hartounian, Universal Guardian's National Sales Director. "It was an honor to be given the opportunity to be part of a pilot program where we were able to put the Cobra StunLight(TM) in the hands of sheriff deputies so they can utilize the benefits, safety and effectiveness of the "True Non Lethal Alternative®", "Mr. Hartounian added.



The Cobra StunLight(TM) is a 3-in-1 personal protection device, used by consumers, law enforcement and security professionals around the world, which offers an escalating form of protection through the use of high-intensity LED lights, a psychological deterring laser, and a patented forward dispensing pepper spray.



About Universal Guardian Holdings

Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. (UGHO) and its subsidiaries provide a comprehensive range of security products, systems, and services designed to mitigate terrorist and security threats worldwide. Universal Guardian's global risks mitigation group includes strategic and tactical security services, integrated global supply chain visibility and security systems for government and industry, as well as non-lethal and tactical products for law enforcement, military, professional security and consumer markets. Universal Guardian companies features a wide variety of applications that provide cost- effective, end-to-end solutions and critical security services for government and multi-national businesses from operations on every continent. http://www.UniversalGuardian.com



