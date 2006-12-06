The Abbey Resort on Geneva Lake Offers Four Fall Packages Plus “the Core Experience”

Fontana, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2006 --The Abbey Resort—the 334-room vacation destination located on beautiful Geneva Lake in scenic Fontana, Wis.—offers four fabulous fall packages just in time for the change of season. Featuring luxurious accommodations in newly refurbished guestrooms, deluxe treatments at The Fontana Spa and luxurious hotel amenities, The Abbey Resort’s standard room only rates start at $179.00 per night. Special featured packages have been designed offering excellent values: The Geneva National Golf Package, The Abbey Springs Golf Package, The Spa Package, The Romantic Getaway Package and special guest star, The Core Experience.



THE CORE EXPERIENCE



This apple-licious accommodations package begins upon arrival with a welcome basket filled with fresh crispy apples, sweet apple treats, an assortment of delicious caramels and The Abbey’s Guide to Area Orchards—featuring The Elegant Farmer (open daily) and Royal Oak Farm (closed Sundays)—driving directions, apple recipes, and more. Parents also will have a chance to sneak away to The Abbey’s relaxing Fontana Spa with discounted admissions passes, while kids have bushels of fun! A montage of apple activities includes bobbing for apples to win prizes and a treasure hunt for the golden apple. After a sumptuous dinner at one of The Abbey’s three full-service restaurants, guests are invited to indulge in a specially prepared apple desert. Also, children under the age of 12 are invited to eat for free from the resort’s children’s menu. So, how ‘bout them apples!



The Abbey’s Core Experience Package is available mid September through October 31 with rates as low as $189 per night.



THE GENEVA NATIONAL GOLF PACKAGE & THE ABBEY SPRINGS GOLF PACKAGE



These two packages are both a hole in one! Surrounded by flowered meadows and rolling hillsides, guests are transformed into professional golfers during an 18-hole round of golf (two rounds for a two-night stay) on one of the areas spectacular and challenging golf courses. At the Geneva National Golf Club, on the shores of sparkling Lake Como, three legendary names in PGA history, Lee Trevino, Gary Player and Arnold Palmer, designed three incredible golf courses; the breathtaking Abbey Springs promises a top-drawer golfing experience as a long-time four star recipient from Golf Digest. For both packages, The Abbey provides: two box lunches to-go, keeping golfers energized and satisfied; a $40 food and beverage credit for one night stays and $70 for two night stays to be enjoyed at one of the resort’s premier dining facilities; and two admissions to the luxurious Fontana Spa to simply unwind and rejuvenate.



Available now through October 31, 2006, rates for the Geneva National Golf Package range from $479 for a one-night stay to $949 for a two-night stay. Rates for The Abbey Springs Golf Package range from $ 419 for a one-night stay to $829 for a two-night stay.



THE SPA PACKAGE



Designed for couples, mothers & daughters, or even best friends, this perfect rendezvous begins with complimentary admission to Fontana Spa, where guests are invited to slip on a plush robe and enjoy a first-class service of their choice with a $220 spa credit. Afterwards, take a ride to downtown Lake Geneva and enjoy a day of shopping and sightseeing, or relax at one of The Abbey’s indoor pools or hot tubs. That evening, head to one of The Abbey’s three full-service restaurants and take advantage of a $135 food and beverage credit for guests staying one night and a $220 credit for two night stays.



The Spa package is available now through October 31, 2006; Prices range from $549 per room for a one-night stay to $829 for a two-night stay.



THE ROMANTIC GETAWAY PACKAGE



This ultimate couple’s escape begins with delivery of Champagne, Flowers and a Romantic Game, The Enchanted Evening. The first partner to reach the finish in this board game of love, laughter and romance is granted his or her wish.J For a day of pampering in a peaceful setting, stroll to The Abbey’s Fontana Spa and receive complimentary admission. Later, enjoy an elegant evening at one of The Abbey Resort’s full-service restaurants, such as the intimate villa-inspired European eatery Porto, or kick back and relish your flat screen TV with room service. Sunday’s are a real treat with The Abbey’s extravagant Harborside Brunch. A food and beverage credit of $220 is provided for a one night stay and $311 for a two night stay.



The Romantic Getaway package is available now through October 31: Prices range from $449 for a one-night stay to $729 for a two-night stay.



ABOUT THE ABBEY RESORT



The new Abbey Resort boasts high-class accommodations, with guestrooms featuring a sophisticated yet charming lake-cottage design with: vaulted ceilings; custom wood furnishings; granite tops; renovated bathrooms with marble stone flooring, matching shower surround in champagne tone and custom granite countertops; pillow-topped mattresses with custom linens; a wall-mounted flat-screen L.C.D. TV; an outdoor patio or balcony; high-speed Internet connection; cordless phones; in-room movies and music; refrigerator; microwave; in-room safe; coffee/tea maker; CD clock radio; iron and ironing board.



The 35,000-square-foot Fontana Spa offers guests a variety of first-class experiences, including: seven specialized massage techniques; seaweed and herbal wraps; facials; full-service salon; an aromatherapy room; aerobic and adult-only lap pool; exercise and aerobics studios; whirlpools; and a relaxing sitting area with fireplace.



The only resort located on the shores of Geneva Lake, The Abbey Resort also features: 40,000 square feet of meeting and event space; a health club; a family-orientated aquatic center; Fontana Beach; tennis courts; winding nature paths; and much more. Set amid the scenic woods, The Abbey Resort also embraces the water’s edge with a 407-slip marina, the only protected marina and yacht harbor on the lake.



