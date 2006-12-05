SBWire Announces Free Public Relations Services for Non-Profit Organizations

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2006 --SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com), a leading provider of public relations and marketing services for small to mid-sized organizations, has announced it will now offer free press release distribution services to approved non-profit organizations.



“We understand that in today’s economic times, many non-profit organizations are struggling to conserve their financial resources,” said Daniel R. Jones, President and CEO of TEB Media LLC, SBWire’s parent company. “We believe that press release distribution should be an important part of all non-profit organization’s marketing toolset, without breaking their budgets.”



Approved non-profit organizations will gain access to a complete collection of SBWire’s public relations tools and have access to free, full featured press release distribution.



Interested non-profit organizations can apply for this free program by visiting http://www.sbwire.com/nonprofit.



About SBWire

SBWire is a leading provider of online public relations services for small to mid-sized businesses worldwide. Small Business owners and public relations personal can access a wide range of free, easy-to-use, public relations tools by creating a free account at SBWire. For more information visit http://www.sbwire.com.



About TEB Media LLC

TEB Media, founded in 2005 and headquartered in Green Bay, WI, is a leading provider of online information services covering Technology, Business and Entertainment topics.



TEB Media provides a suite of marketing and public relations services designed for the individual needs of small to mid-sized businesses located around the world. For more information visit http://www.tebmedia.com.

