Centrify Joins Interop Vendor Alliance

Mountain View, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2006 --Centrify Corporation, a leading provider of solutions that securely integrate non-Microsoft systems, web applications, databases and storage systems with Microsoft Active Directory, today announced it is one of the first members of the Interop Vendor Alliance, a cross-industry group of information technology vendors established to enhance interoperability with Microsoft systems. Centrify DirectControl enables non-Microsoft systems (including all popular UNIX, Linux and Mac OS X systems) and applications (including BEA WebLogic, IBM WebSphere, Apache, Oracle, DB2, and SAP R/3) to use Microsoft Active Directory to strengthen security, centralize access control and identity management, and better comply with government and industry regulations. The Interop Vendor Alliance will provide an opportunity for Centrify and other alliance members to communicate with each other and to showcase their interoperability capabilities to customers who have heterogeneous environments.



“Centrify’s vision is to tie disparate systems and applications into a secure, connected computing infrastructure with Microsoft Active Directory playing a central role,” said Tom Kemp, CEO of Centrify. “Participating in the new Interop Vendor Alliance will help us respond to our mutual customers' needs and make it straightforward for them to see the many ways the vendor community can help them manage a heterogeneous environment, strengthen their security, and streamline their IT administration.”



Centrify DirectControl’s core feature is its ability to enable UNIX, Linux and Mac servers and workstations to participate in an Active Directory domain. The Centrify DirectControl Agent effectively turns the host system into an Active Directory client, enabling an organization to secure that system using the same authentication, access control and Group Policy services currently deployed for Windows systems. Additional seamlessly integrated modules snap into the DirectControl Agent to provide services such as Active Directory-based single sign-on for web applications such as Apache, WebLogic, WebSphere and JBoss; database servers such as Oracle and DB2; ERP systems such as SAP R/3; and file systems such as NetApp Filers and EMC Celerra. Centrify leverages industry standards such as LDAP, MIT Kerberos and RFC 2307 to enable interoperability while delivering robust solutions that are highly non-intrusive.



“Customers need to be able to operate their businesses smoothly in a heterogeneous IT environment,” said Sam Rosenbalm, business development manager, developer and platform evangelism group, Microsoft. “The Interop Vendor Alliance was created to address this need. We look forward to having Centrify join the Alliance, bringing their expertise in identity management and access control integration to bear on the problem of interoperability.”



Centrify History in Interoperability

Centrify is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, a member of the Microsoft Active Directory Interoperability program, a founding member of the SecureIT Alliance, and a member of the Group Policy Task Force. Centrify is featured in the Microsoft Prescriptive Guidance for UNIX/AD Integration, and participated several times in Port25, a TechNet-based discussion forum for interoperability. Among Centrify’s “firsts” in Microsoft interoperability: Centrify is the first vendor to deliver Group Policy for the Apple Mac OS X environment and the first vendor to integrate Microsoft Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS) with non-Microsoft environments. For more information about the Centrify relationship with Microsoft see: http://www.centrify.com/partners/microsoft.asp.



About Centrify



Centrify is a leading provider of Microsoft Active Directory-based access control and identity management solutions for UNIX, Linux, Mac, database, J2EE and web platforms. With DirectControl, organizations can improve efficiency, better comply with regulatory requirements and move toward a more secure, connected infrastructure for their heterogeneous computing environment. Founded in March 2004, Centrify is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For more information about Centrify and DirectControl, call +1 650-961-1100 or visit www.centrify.com.



