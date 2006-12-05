New uCertify PrepKit for SCJP 5.0 exam, 310-055 launched

Union City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2006 --uCertify, a top ranking provider of IT certification exam preparation solutions, has announced the release date of its new PrepKit for SCJP 5.0 exam 310-055 (Sun Certified Programmer for Java 2 platform, standard edition 5.0). The company is releasing the final version of the PrepKit on December 15, 2006.



A free evaluation version with 30 questions along with 10 study notes is now available at: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/SUN/310-055.html.



SCJP exam 310-055 measures a programmer’s ability to understand the basic syntaxes and structure of Java programming language. It also evaluates a programmer’s ability to create Java Technology applications that run on server and desktop systems using J2SE 5.0.This exam estimates a candidate's interest in Declarations, Initialization and Scooping, Flow Control, API Contents, Concurrency, OOP Concepts, Collections/Generics and Fundamentals.



“For a Java developer, this certification will help him get his knowledge of Java programming language validated. The new PrepKit covers all the topics regarding the SCJP 5.0 exam, and I sincerely hope that it will help the candidates prepare for the exam and pass in a single attempt.” Said Rajesh Srivastava, Senior Quality Manager, uCertify.



This new PrepKit for the 310-055 exam is designed to provide the candidates everything required for the preparation in a single package. This PrepKit comes with 5 mock tests based on 410 questions and 137 study notes. Experienced IT Professionals at uCertify working in real world environments develop these test questions keeping in mind the latest exam objectives.



Apart from these regular questions and tests, the uCertify Testing engine also supports “Create a Test” option. A candidate can create his own test on a particular topic in which he is lacking.



The comprehensive analysis after each question helps a candidate to analyze the facts regarding the authenticity of the answer as well as helps him to grasp the basics of the subject. The short study notes can be easily gone through during last minute revision and give a candidate a bird eye view of all the objectives covered by the exam.



Detailed performances review after each test helps an aspirant to estimate not only his overall performance but also enable him to assess his performance on a particular test. This acquaints a candidate with his preparedness as well as his weaknesses, so that he can boost up his preparation accordingly.



uCertify offers unconditional money back guarantee on its products. A customer can get full refund of his money, if he does not pass the exam in a single attempt.



