London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2018 --Protectimus Solutions LLP has updated its product line, with its two-factor authentication solution now available for Microsoft RDP and Windows Logon. This solution is designed for accounts in Windows 7, 8, 8.1 and 10, and for remote access to corporate resources through Windows Server 2012 and 2016 over RDP.



Installing the Protectimus software for Microsoft RDP and Winlogon takes no more than 15 minutes. After installation, users can log into their personal or corporate Windows accounts with one-time passwords. The Protectimus Two and Protectimus Slim NFC hardware tokens, as well as the Protectimus Smart OTP software token, can be used to generate one-time passwords. OTP passwords can also be delivered through SMS, email, and messaging applications Facebook Messenger, Telegram, and Viber.



The server component of the solution is available as a cloud service or on-premise platform, which is installed in the customer's environment. A wide range of features is available to administrators, to optimize the solution according to their needs:



1. Time-controlled resource access: set clear time limits for accessing a machine, e.g. only during business hours.



2. Event monitoring: receive notices about important events by phone or email.



3. Active Directory and locally stored user accounts are supported.



"We aren't stopping here. In the near future, there will be new products and integrations that enhance our customers' level of security," said Bogdan Rezanov, Head of DevOps at Protectimus.



You can download the installer and setup instructions for Protectimus's Windows Logon and Microsoft RDP solution at the official website: https://www.protectimus.com/winlogon/.



About Protectimus Solutions LLP

For more than five years, Protectimus Solutions LLP has been creating reliable products for organizing multifactor authentication in companies of all sizes — from startups to large corporations. As a member of the coordinating council of OATH (Initiative for Open Authentication), Protectimus offers only certified two-factor authentication solutions for ADFS, Citrix NetScaler and XenApp, VMware, RoundCube, SSH, RADIUS, SAML, and SSO; and now, also for Windows Logon and Microsoft RDP. It also offers hardware and software TOTP and OCRA tokens for generating one-time passwords among which one of the world's most popular and innovative tokens: the reflashable Protectimus Slim NFC hardware TOTP token.