Bella’s Cookies Continues Holiday Tradition

Milton, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2006 --Bella's Cookies of Milton released their special Holiday offerings this week. Known as Delaware's only all natural and organic cookie company, Bella's makes available on select holidays special cookie creations that are sold through through their online store. Among the items offered this year are a few previous Holiday customer favorites as well as some sneak previews of new cookies to expect in 2007.



You'll find specialty cookies on Valentine's Day, Easter, Mother's Day, Halloween, and Thanksgiving... but December is the big month for Bella's. "Cookies are a hands down favorite this time of year," said Mark Leishear (Director of Sales & Marketing for Bella's Cookies) "and when our specialty cookies are available, people really enjoy them."



The earliest Christmas cookies in America came with the Dutch (inventors of the cookie) back in the 1600's. In 1796, American Cookery, written by Amelia Simmons (considered by food historians as the first American cookbook) described making rolled and cut sugar cookies, called Christmas Cookeys, but it wasn't until the 1930's when shaped cookie cutters became made of tin that the Christmas-cookie explosion formally started.



In 2005 Bella's Cookies became Delaware's 1st all natural and organic cookie company, named after owner's Kelly and Mark Leishear's 5 year old daughter Bella. Unlike other cookie companies they started offering special cookies during certain holidays; special cookies being cookies you might only find baked by your mother or grandmother. Making a return to their cookie lineup this year is their "Silver Lake Shortbread," which is a clean ingredient version of a Twix bar, "Snowballs" or also commonly called “Russian Tea Cakes,” and "Thumbprints" which are delectable hand rolled cookies filled with an organic red raspberry jam. New to their holiday lineup is the holiday classic "Gingerbread Man & Gingerbread Boys," which are decorated with a non-hydrogenated buttercream icing, and customized with organic gummi bears, organic peanut butter malted milk balls, Sun Drops (an organic version of M&M's with no artificial colorings), or yogurt covered raisins, etc. Also available this year are chocolate almond macaroons & rum cakes (made with Dogfish Head Brown Honey Rum) and two new signature cookies... the "Choco-Mint" which tastes like a “Thin Mint” and a preview of a 2007 release called the "Woo-Woo" a white chocolate cherry cookie.



Bella's Holiday Cookies range in price from $7-20 and are available through online and phone ordering. "In December, we see a big increase in orders for gift baskets with customized holiday cards… people enjoy sending their loved ones something from Delaware, whether it is a basket of our standard cookies, or a mixed assortment of the special holiday cookies" said Leishear. Thank the Dutch for bringing cookies to America, but thank your ancestors for starting the cookie craze around Christmas, and Bella’s for continuing on the tradition.



Bella's Cookies is Delaware's 1st all natural and organic cookie company and specializes in the aforementioned, vegan cookies and holiday cookies. Holiday cookies can be ordered via Bella’s website at www.BellasCookies.com or by phone at 302-684-8152.

