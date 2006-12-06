GoodStorm Launches Online Store for Corporate Accountability International

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2006 --GoodStorm (www.GoodStorm.com), a progressive e-commerce provider, has launched an online store for Corporate Accountability International (www.stopscorporateabuse.org) to support their Think Outside the Bottle water industry campaign. The Corporate Accountability International store (http://www.stopcorporateabuse.org/cms/page1472.cfm) features their custom water bottles printed with the slogan “Think Outside the Bottle”, and an image of water dripping from a tap.



Revenue from the sale of the water bottles will help to raise awareness of the importance of protecting our public water systems, build the broad base of support needed to protect public water over the long haul, and hold accountable the corporations that profit from it.



Yobie Benjamin, GoodStorm founder and CEO, said, “One of the most visible and insidious examples of the commoditization of water is bottled water. The bottled water industry, led by Nestlé, Coke, and Pepsi, has sold us a bill of goods – positioning bottled water as healthier than tap water. In reality, it threatens our health and our ecosystems, costs thousands of times what tap water costs, and undermines local democratic control over a common resource.”



Gigi Kellet, Associate Campaigns Director of Corporate Accountability International (formerly Infact), added, “We are honored to work with a partner like GoodStorm. They share our vision of empowerment by offering free, easy to use e-commerce tools that enable socially responsible organizations to open online stores and generate meaningful income from each sale. At a time when every dollar counts, GoodStorm gives sellers 70 percent of the profit.”



At GoodStorm.com, progressive organizations and individuals can launch online stores and sell digitally printed t-shirts featuring their own designs. GoodStorm handles inventory management, shipping, logistics, and billing, so sellers have more time to create thoughtful designs, and to build and nurture communities of people who share their values.



GoodStorm's services are free and our apparel is printed and shipped on-demand, which means sellers incur no costs for opening or running their store. Best of all, Goodstorm keeps their base prices much lower than other e-commerce enablers, allowing store owners to keep 70% of the profits generated from each item sold.



About GoodStorm

Founded by serial entrepreneur Yobie Benjamin and venture capitalist and philanthropist Andy Rappaport, GoodStorm empowers organizations and individuals to generate higher income from online sales. The company develops and provides free e-commerce tools and technologies for sellers to create online stores to market print-on-demand apparel and co-branded merchandise through GoodStorm.com.



About Corporate Accountability

Corporate Accountability International is a membership organization that protects people by waging and winning campaignschallenging irresponsible and dangerous corporate actions around the world. For nearly 30 years, Corporate Accountability International and its members have scored major victories that protect people's lives by forcing corporations like Nestlé, General Electric and Philip Morris/Altria to stop abusive practices.

