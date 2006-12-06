New Firefox Add-On Automates All Web Surfing and Form Filling

Heidelberg, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2006 --iOpus Software has released its iMacros Firefox Add-On, a free program that lets Firefox users automate most of the web browsing functions associated with the popular open-source browser.



The iMacros Firefox Add-On is the latest addition to iOpus' unique family of HTML-based web macro recorders that run on the Windows desktop or server, and automate all web-related routine tasks.



The web browser is probably the most frequently used software today, and many tasks are highly repetitious. The iOpus iMacros Firefox Add-On Plugin saves time and frustration by letting you record repetitive Firefox tasks, and making it easy to play back the macros.



iMacros Firefox Add-On automates web site logins. Unlike expensive solutions in the marketplace that are limited to filling in data in a single web site, the iMacros for Firefox Add-On can automatically fill in information on multiple web sites. You don't have to remember passwords because the plugin remembers them for you.



The iMacros for Firefox add-on runs on Mac, Linux, Windows. It is available at no charge from http://www.iopus.com/download.



Other members of the iOpus iMacros family of software include the Internet Explorer (IE) Power Surfer Edition, PRO Edition, and Scripting Edition.



About iOpus GmbH:



Founded in 1998 and headquartered near Heidelberg, Germany, iOpus GmbH builds cost-effective software that is both powerful and easy to use. Its business products, iMacros PRO and iMacros Scripting Edition, are used by web site operators, Internet Service Providers and other IT professionals worldwide. The iMacros Image Recognition Plugin is a powerful add-on that uses machine vision technology for web testing sites that contain non-HTML elements. The Plugin supports Flash applets, Java applets, Movie Player Applets, ActiveX, and all other controls. Trial versions of these business products can be downloaded from http://www.iOpus.com.

