InTheNumbers Makes Finding Out About Foreclosure Investments Easy as 1,2,3

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2006 --The Q3 2006 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report indicates that 318, 355 properties nationwide entered some stage of foreclosure during the third quarter of 2006, which represents a 43% increase in just one year. North Carolina alone boasts nearly 5,500 foreclosed properties, which is a 56% increase from Q3 2005. The report also indicated that NC, ranked #26 nationally, had a foreclosure rate of one foreclosure filing for every 649 households. The data from this Q3 report confirms that foreclosures are definitely trending upward, placing more investors and buyers in control when it comes to negotiating their home purchases.



Today, those interested in riding the foreclosure wave and building their wealth through the purchase of foreclosed properties have a new and superior resource right at their finger-tips thanks to Beau Dawkins, president and founder of InTheNumbers, Inc. The new Raleigh based company is an online destination for real estate investors, providing powerful technologies, tools and resources to identify and evaluate pre-foreclosed and foreclosed properties.



While employed at IBM, Dawkins purchased, remodeled and sold numerous single-family homes and mid-size, multi-family apartment communities. After realizing the potential of the foreclosure market and the lack of resources available to people interested in pre-foreclosure and foreclosure properties, Dawkins decided to pursue a full time career in real estate investment and hence, InTheNumbers was formed.



InTheNumbers will initially focus on providing an easy-to-use, interactive website that features pre-foreclosure and foreclosure data that is collected from county courthouses and updated daily. This feature allows the customer to get a comprehensive view of the financial and physical description of the subject property.



“Our mission is to help others realize their financial dreams by providing superior real estate investment resources, tools and education,” commented Dawkins. “We are committed to making it easier for experienced and novice real estate investors to obtain the information they need to succeed in the real estate industry.”



Along with daily updated pre-foreclosure and foreclosure data, InTheNumbers offers 24/7 data access, investment and training seminars, webinars, guides to local investment groups and the latest industry trends. InTheNumbers has also created a platform where customers can network with other real estate and investment professionals.



“InTheNumbers is a time and cost efficient alternative to the traditional method of compiling pre-foreclosure and foreclosure data,” said Dawkins. “By utilizing our technologies and services, investors can make quicker and better decisions, saving time and money.”



About InTheNumbers Inc.

In the Numbers is a Raleigh, NC based national provider of real estate investment resources. Our subscription based website is the trusted destination for making smart foreclosure investment decisions.



Unlike alternative foreclosure websites, our content is updated daily through court house records and is focused on providing real time access to an exclusive inventory of properties in each market we serve. We are the practical, spin free option for discovering and making sound foreclosure investment decisions.



