Emjen Engineering Inc. Launches The PLC Code Generator Webinar Series

London, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2006 --Emjen Engineering Inc. launches a Free Product Webinar Series for The PLC Code Generator software. The Series will focus on features and project configuration walk-throughs as well as a discussion of the PLC programs that are generated by the software.



The Series will initially run on Wednesday, December 13th and Friday, December 15th from 1-2pm with additional dates to be released soon.



For more information on The PLC Code Generator and current promotional offers, please visit www.PLCCodeGenerator.com.



About Emjen Engineering Inc. and The PLC Code Generator



The PLC Code Generator is a product developed and marketed by Emjen Engineering Inc. of London, Ontario, Canada. Although recently established, our personnel have been providing controls automation solutions to manufacturers and machine builders in Southern Ontario since 1996. The PLC Code Generator was developed to service the needs of these companies to develop their capital programs more quickly and more cost effectively. With shrinking project timeframes and the never-ceasing pressure to reduce costs, our customers have been demanding productivity improvements throughout all aspects of their project lifecycles. The PLC Code Generator is our attempt to streamline the development of machine control programming and debug and to reduce manufacturer's Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of their new and existing automation systems.



The PLC Code Generator (c/o Emjen Engineering Inc.)

785 Wonderland Road South, Suite 29037

London, Ontario, Canada N6K 4L9

www.PLCCodeGenerator.com

