SaaS for Industrial CRM Lead by Commence

Tinton Falls, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2006 --Commence CRM On-Demand is delivered over the Internet at a fixed monthly fee per user and requires no upfront IT infrastructure cost.



Commence CRM On-Demand is a web-based CRM solution that enables businesses to manage customer relationships in an organized and efficient manner. An intuitive set of ready to use applications automates the customer facing aspects of manufacturing that directly impacts sales execution and customer service. Commence On-Demand is customizable and offers extensive reporting and graphical analysis.



Solutions are available for the following:



Contact Management

Sales Force Automation

Marketing and Campaign Management

Customer Service/Support

Project Management Accounting



Commence offers lean industrial companies complete “Freedom Of Choice” to select the solutions and platform that best meets the business requirements of manufacturers and distributors. The comprehensive CRM Industrial application suite is available for use on premise or on-demand as a hosted service. Industrial leaders often build departmental lean CRM solutions with the award winning Commence Lean Industrial CRM Framework. These choices are why so many industrial companies choose Commence as the solution for managing customer relationships. All Commence Industrial solutions support mobile or wireless connectivity and integration to back-office accounting and ERP systems.











