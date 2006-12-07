Audiocutpad Software Releases Audiocutpad v1.08

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2006 --Audiocutpad Software today announced release of Audiocutpad v1.08. This new release of Audiocutpad offers many enhancements to increase the capabilities of its users. The new release of Audiocutpad now opens almost any audio formats available including MP3, WMA, M4A (iTunes and iPod ACC audio) and OGG. With Audiocutpad you are now able to scroll and zoom, select, play and save selected part of you audio track. Audiocutpad is also able to convert your audio files with different bit and sampling rates.



"Users demand an audio cut tool that is easy to use and affordable" said Ilya Zaytsev, founder of AudioCutPad Software. "With new release, Audiocutpad v1.08 delivers that simplicity."



Pricing and Availability

Audiocutpad is available now for a free 30-day trial download, and can be purchased at our Online Shop, or by calling 1-(866)-312-7733. Prices start at $19.99(USD) for a single-user license, All current Audiocutpad customers are eligible for a free upgrade to Audiocutpad v1.08. To download Audiocutpad v1.08, please visit http://www.audiocutpad.com.



About Audiocutpad Software



Audiocutpad Software is a privately-held company. Audiocutpad, the company's flagship product. For more information, visit http://www.audiocutpad.com/ or send email to sales@audiocutpad.com

