New Voice-Changing Software Targets Online Games and Multimedia Studios

Middleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2006 --Screaming Bee LLC is pleased to release a new voice-changing product to market. MorphVOX Pro Voice Changer provides high-quality voice modification to online games, instant messaging, and the professional studio. The new product is packed with premium features including advanced voice learning, background noise cancellation, and recording capabilities geared for audio/video professionals.



MorphVOX Pro enhances online game communication. It has a number of features which gamers find useful, such as push-to-talk, sound effects, and audio alarms. Online gamers can now sound like the character they play, whether they choose to be an enormous giant or a grumpy dwarf. MorphVOX Pro can be used with all online games and also works well with any chat program.



"MorphVOX Pro sets new standards for voice-changing software," explains Mark Ramirez, CEO of Screaming Bee. He adds, “With the latest voice-altering algorithms and background noise cancellation, our users will greatly benefit from increased audio quality.”



The new product has beefed up voice-learning algorithms for a significant improvement in vocal quality. A built-in Voice Doctor wizard performs voice analysis, makes recommendations to the user, and then automatically tweaks the program for performance. On top of that, Background Cancellation and Hum Reduction (60 Hz) will provide MorphVOX Pro users with very clean audio quality.



A premium feature added to MorphVOX Pro is the ability to morph an existing audio file or record a voice directly to file. Studios that use this tool can save time and potentially thousands of dollars by creating multiple voices from existing stock audio or a single voice talent.



“This capability will have great appeal for the professional user who needs to easily create voice-overs for multimedia productions,” adds Shawn Pourchot, President of Screaming Bee.



About Screaming Bee LLC: Provider of voice software and solutions for online games and messenger-related applications. For more information regarding our products, including MorphVOX, please visit our site at http://www.screamingbee.com

