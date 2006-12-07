The Low Quote Provides RSS Mortgage News Feeds

Tustin, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2006 --TheLowQuote.com, today announced their integration of RSS feeds, providing access to real-time Mortgage News through standard RSS readers (like Yahoo!® and Google®).



TheLowQuote.com has over 100 articles and is working with mortgage-rate-blog.com to integrate their blog content into thelowquote.com RSS feeds.



Real Simple Syndication (RSS) is a way for companies to provide real-time syndicated articles, news, blog and other information to anyone using an RSS reader or viewer.



About The Low Quote.com

TheLowQuote.com is a free information and registration service for consumers to find the best offer on home, auto or traditional loans, credit cards, insurance, internet, satellite and phone services. http://www.TheLowQuote.com. Phone: 888-570-9256



About Mortgage Rate Blog.com

Mortgage-Rate-Blog.com is an online web log (also known as a blog). Anyone can submit information, read and comment on existing posts: http://www.Mortgage-Rate-Blog.com

