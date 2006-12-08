StartupNation.com's New Blog Offers Networking and Small Business Advice for Mompreneurs

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2006 --If you're a mother trying to balance a business, family and healthy lifestyle, check out StartupNation.com's new Mompreneur Zone blog at:

http://www.startupnation.com/blog/category.asp?CATEGORY_ID=8.



Visitors at the free, Mompreneur Zone blog can:



. Read Cheryl Tallman's weekly triumphs, tribulations and secrets for startup success.

. Ask questions.

. Provide comments, suggestions and feedback.

. Meet other mompreneurs and entrepreneurs via the online forum.

. Discover all the information necessary to become a successful mompreneur!



Inspired by their own children, Cheryl and her sister, Joan Ahlers, created Fresh Baby, www.freshbaby.com, in 2002. They wanted to offer all-natural food for kids of all ages and support parents in teaching them to make healthy food choices.



Since its inception, Fresh Baby was chosen as an Entrepreneur Magazine "Hot Company to Watch in 2004," won an iParenting award, was one of five finalists in the new product awards at the 2004 Natural Products Show, and has been featured in The Detroit Free Press, Fit Pregnancy, New Parent, Mothering, Organic Style, and more.



"When the Sloan brothers asked me to join the StartupNation community, I jumped at the chance," states Tallman. "Being an entrepreneur is challenging, so is being a parent, and I love being both! I'm looking forward to building relationships with people looking to exchange ideas that accelerate their business, and sharing secrets to enjoying, and juggling, family and business."



"According to the Center for Women's Business Research, women-owned businesses have grown at twice the rate of other businesses over the last two decades and are expected to generate more than $1 trillion in revenues,"

states Jeff Sloan, StartupNation Co-founder. "With our new blog from successful mompreneur Cheryl Tallman, this growing group of entrepreneurs can access the inside information, advice and sounding board they need to succeed."



About StartupNationR and the Sloan Brothers Founded by lifelong entrepreneurs Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation provides entrepreneurial advice via a nationally-syndicated radio program and online content for entrepreneurs who want to start and grow a business.

Through the StartupNation.com website (http://www.startupnation.com), entrepreneurs can access articles, podcasts and seminars, and network with peers and mentors through StartupNation's online community. The Sloan brothers are also authors of StartupNation: Open for Business (Doubleday, 2005). They've been featured in many national publications and frequently appear on national television.



About Fresh Baby

Founded by Cheryl Tallman and Joan Ahlers, Fresh Baby is an innovator in all-natural feeding products for infants and toddlers. Offering parents a fresh approach to natural parenting, the company provides practical knowledge for raising healthy children and earth-friendly products that offer modern convenience. For healthy eating advice and fresh ideas, please

visit: http://www.freshbaby.com.



