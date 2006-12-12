Emjen Engineering Inc. Completes a Secondary Process Review Confirming Application Advantages

London, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2006 --Emjen Engineering Inc. announces results of a secondary Process Review of The PLC Code Generator.



The Process Review consisted of applying The PLC Code Generator software to automatically generate a complete PLC Program for a multi-station machine. For comparison purposes, programming time and cost data was used from a similar machine which consisted of only two stations that had been previously programmed by Emjen’s customer.



Confirming Emjen’s original Process Review results from October 24, 2006, the customer realized a time savings of over 80% and a cost savings of approximately 50% by utilizing the software to generate the PLC Program.



The Process Review Report can be viewed in its entirety in pdf format at www.PLCCodeGenerator.com/Files/Process Review November 30, 2006.pdf.



About Emjen Engineering Inc. and The PLC Code Generator



The PLC Code Generator is a product developed and marketed by Emjen Engineering Inc. of London, Ontario, Canada. Although recently established, our personnel have been providing controls automation solutions to manufacturers and machine builders in Southern Ontario since 1996. The PLC Code Generator was developed to service the needs of these companies to develop their capital programs more quickly and more cost effectively. With shrinking project timeframes and the never-ceasing pressure to reduce costs, our customers have been demanding productivity improvements throughout all aspects of their project lifecycles. The PLC Code Generator is our attempt to streamline the development of machine control programming and debug and to reduce manufacturer's Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of their new and existing automation systems.



The PLC Code Generator (c/o Emjen Engineering Inc.)

785 Wonderland Road South, Suite 29037

London, Ontario, Canada N6K 4L9

www.PLCCodeGenerator.com

