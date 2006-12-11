SDI Announces TN3270 Plus Version 3.00

San Mateo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2006 --SDI has announced the availability of Release 3.00 of its ever-popular TN3270 Plus telnet application.



As anticipated, this latest release of TN3270 Plus includes the much requested SSH (secure shell) feature.



TN3270 Plus was first released early 1998 as a cost effective basic telnet application and has evolved into a very competitively priced fully featured and robust product.



An innovative pricing scheme, allowing the purchase of only the features required, starts at just US$40.00 and SDI also offers a ‘Competitive Discount’ at http://www.sdisw.com/tn3270/discount.htm for those converting off the ‘bloated’ and ‘over-priced’ telnet applications such as Attachmate and Client Access.



TN3270 Plus is in use worldwide in many Fortune 500 companies.



A product overview is available at: http://www.sdisw.com/ and a fully featured 30-day product evaluation download is available here: http://www.sdisw.com/download.html



Please contact sales@sdisw.com for additional information

