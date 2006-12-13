Shop'NCook Pro: The Smart Way To Cost Out Recipes

Brugg, Aargau, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2006 --Rufenacht Innovative announces the release of Shop'NCook Recipe Costing Pro 3.4.1, cooking software with a recipe costing function for Windows 98/NT/2000/XP and Mac OS X platforms.



Shop'NCook Pro is an inexpensive, yet powerful solution for foodservice professionals who need a tool to organize their cooking and shopping and to cost out their recipes. It includes a comprehensive database of grocery items with sample cost data that allows you to get started in minutes.



Adding a recipe is as easy as copy and paste: the smart recipe wizard recognizes the ingredient lines and links them to the database of grocery items, yielding cost and nutritional analysis in an automated way. The costing tool breaks out the cost per ingredient and corrects the quantities for waste.



Shop'NCook Pro lets you organize the recipes by categories and in cookbooks. Do you cook with butter rather than margarine? Do you use weight rather than volume units? No problem! Shop'NCook Pro performs the ingredient substitutions and unit conversions to fit your cooking habits. Users can display the nutritional analysis for more than forty nutrients and choose among several nutrition display formats. A system of nutrition scripts allows you to tailor Shop'NCook Pro to any diet system and to compute custom nutrition formulas.



The ingredients of a recipe are scaled to the desired number of servings and added to a collating shopping list with a click of the mouse. No more shopping for three cups of chopped onions: quantities are converted automatically to your preferred shopping units. Contrary to most recipe software, shopping lists can also be created by selecting directly items in the database, adding from sublists, or just typing in new items.



Shop'NCook Pro costs $99.95(US) for a single-user license with one year of free upgrades. For more information and to purchase, visit http://www.ShopNCook.com/pro.html or contact Rufenacht Innovative, Staeblistr. 20 A, CH-5200 Brugg, Switzerland. Tel: 41 56 441 59 11. E-mail: contact at rufenacht.com

