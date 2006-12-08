Interbike Invites Show Participants to Give Feedback Via Annual Online Survey

San Juan Capistrano, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2006 --Interbike, a division of VNU Expositions, today issued an invitation for all 2006 Interbike OutDoor Demo and International Bicycle Expo retail and exhibitor attendees to participate in its annual Web-based show feedback survey.



"We definitely want to provide the best show possible for attendees and exhibitors and we need their feedback to do that," said Rich Kelly, Interbike's marketing director. "The annual survey provides us with real information about what business issues are really important to show participants."



Interbike conducts the survey each year to learn how well the show met participants' business needs and how it could be improved. In addition to identical questions meant to help identify trends in participant responses from year to year, the survey also includes new questions regarding current issues facing the industry. Since show needs for a retailer are not necessarily the same as an exhibitor's, Interbike also developed separate surveys for each group.



Two of the current issues facing the industry are exhibit costs and show location. Previous surveys gave respondents three different possible show locations to consider. Results of those surveys haven't always shown a strong consensus for one location over another. To develop more useful results, this year's survey gives respondents only two show locations to consider.



"Where to hold the show has been a hot industry topic for the last few years," said Lance Camisasca, Interbike's show director. "There are lots of variables to consider when choosing a host city. The annual survey is one of the tools we will use to help us do that by illuminating the business priorities and needs of exhibitors and attendees."



The survey will be available online until Friday, December 22, 2006. Each exhibiting company and unique retail location that attended the 2006 Interbike OutDoor Demo and International Bicycle Expo, and also provided an email address, was sent an invitation to participate in the survey.



For more information about Interbike, please visit www.interbike.com.



About Interbike

Interbike, a division of VNU Expositions, is a full- service tradeshow company that creates, markets and produces high-quality expos and educational conferences. Producers of the OutDoor Demo and Interbike International Expo, Interbike is the leading bicycle industry business-to-business event management company, bringing together top manufacturers, retailers, industry advocates and media to conduct the business of cycling. Finishing its 25th successful year, Interbike (www.interbike.com) gathers more than 1,000 cycling-related brands and more than 21,000 total attendees annually.



The next 25 years of Interbike start with the OutDoor Demo in Bootleg Canyon, Boulder City, Nevada, September 24-25, 2007 and the Interbike Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 26- 28, 2007.

