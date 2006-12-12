Cookie Cutter Girl, Pop Superhero, Discovers a Way to Give Your Guitar Super Powers: Scratch Pad

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2006 --"Cookie Cutter Girl," is a Pop Superhero for our times who packs her Girl Power Pop with a punch while freeing women from the mold in which society holds them captive. Rolling Stone called Cookie Cutter Girl's song, "Pain," "Nashville's Version of Fiona Apple." The Pop Superhero takes her job very seriously. In addition to making great Power Pop music, CCG helps people start a positive energy cycle in their lives by looking deep within themselves and finding their Super Powers. Look for Cookie Cutter Girl in "Music Connection" magazine this Dec. and on the cover of the "Indie Bible" for 2007. Who is *your* Inner Superhero? Find out today at CookieCutterGirl.com.



This Pop Superhero discovered a way to give every guitar a Super Strength ... or at least the ability NOT to scratch or ding: Scratch Pad! Scratch Pad, LLC has produced a space-aged material to resolve the problem known to Guitarists as "Belt-Buckle Rash." Belt-Buckle Rash is actually the result of many factors; snaps, zippers and even the abrasive effects of denim will also result in finish damage. Scratch Pad with Sof-Cling technology is a, NON-ADHESIVE finish protector, which is easily applied, removed and re-applied to another instrument in seconds and lasts for years. Scratch Pad's multi-layered design shields your instruments from the scratches, dings and impact-divots caused by belt buckles, snaps, pocket rivets. Scratch Pad's patented "Sof-Cling" technology allows it to cling gently but securely to your instrument WITHOUT the use of adhesives, elastic bands or vinyl films. Scratch Pad is also receiving wide acclaim from Retailers for its ability to protect the value of a Retailer's new instrument inventory. Customers appreciate Retailers who may then offer a pristine inventory to select from. Scratch Pad has been shaped and sized to accommodate the most vulnerable wear areas of all body styles from the classic Les Pauls, Strats and SGs to Cookie Cutter Girl, Pop Superhero's, unique favorite: the Minarik "Inferno" with it's striking flame shaped body. Scratch Pad are also easily custom cut to any body design, or to be used as a removable pick-guard.



Cookie Cutter Girl, Pop Superhero, was commissioned by the "Trouble With Turkey Coalition" and spokesperson, Tommy Turkey, to compose their theme song. They're seeking alternatives to our holiday feast: typically HIM. Dr. Demento brought "Ham For The Holidays" international attention on his syndicated radio show. CCG's indie label song was played between big label artists Adam Sandler, Arlo Guthrie & Weird Al Yankovic. Give this "Great American Song Contest" winner a listen and share it with friends at: http://www.CookieCutterGirl.com/hamcd_text_iframe.htm Listen to Dr. Demento's syndicated radio show at: http://mypage.iu.edu/~jbmorris/FAQ/stations.html#predom Help Tommy Turkey by requesting "HAM For The HOLIDAYS" at: drdemento@drdemento.com & http://www.clamhead.com/drd.php



Cookie Cutter Girl is an independent musician, who can't afford a publicist or promoter, yet is attracting national TV producers. The Pop Superhero has been contacted by producers from MTV & Comedy Central, and the TV shows "Who Wants to be a Superhero?," "Wife Swap," and "The Tyra Banks Show," as well as the "Pussycat Dolls." Who wouldn't want a Pop Superhero to promote them? Cookie Cutter Girl lends her expert skills to "Power of Pink Promotion," at PowerofPink.com. CCG recently developed P.O.P. to help Indie artists, like herself, get the recognition they deserve from the music industry. Knowing that Indie musicians are on a tight budget, her promotional packages start at a highly affordable $10. Find a full list of promotional opportunities at: http://www.cookiecuttergirl.com/sponsorshiplevelsbusiness_text_iframe.htm



Cookie Cutter Girl's, self-titled Girl Power Pop CD receives airplay on 500+ TV & radio stations Internationally. Most recently, CCG has invaded the Japanese market. Find CCG in Japanese at: www.musicforte.com/japan/lynnjulian. CCG is honored to have her music added to 20 different Compilation CDs, most of which were released over the past year. Are you a 'cookie cutter' girl, or did you break the mold? Find out today when you sign up to win a signed CD, or maybe even a night out with Cookie Cutter Girl at: www.CookieCutterGirl.com.



Read More About Scratch Pads at: www.ScratchPadUSA.com



Read More About the Indie Bible at: www.indiebible.com/jul



Read More About "Power of Pink Promotion" at: www.PowerofPink.com



Find out more about Minarik Guitars at: www.MinarikGuitars.com



