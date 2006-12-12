Acutest’s ‘no time to test’ service helped edeus to fast launch

London, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2006 --Independent testing consultancy Acutest has contributed to a successful launch of specialist mortgage lender edeus, whose business proposition is dominated by technology.



With their use of online applications and processes, edeus is challenging the speed of processing in the mortgage industry. Acutest was brought in to ensure that the systems and processes work from end to end.



John Nixon, Chief Operating Officer at edeus, says: “Our expert systems are extremely complex and the Acutest consultants quickly got to grips with them. Their approach ensured we made best use of the testing time available and fitted well with our agile implementation approach. Initial trading has been extremely brisk and the proposition has been very well received."



Acutest director, Tom Norris, says: “We’ve evolved our no time to test services with the experience we’ve gained in helping new businesses launch, particularly organisations such as edeus, who are set to be a mayor player in their market. There is no time for false starts or stopping to strategise: you need to know what to do and do it. We place a strong emphasis on bringing testers, suppliers, users and the business together to get the testing done quickly.”



Nixon adds: “edeus are now focusing on the future and planning a series of new services and products to meet the market needs. Acutest has also built us an automated regression test suite that allows testing the impact of change quickly. We are delighted with the results Acutest was able to provide us with.”



About Acutest



Acutest is an independent consultancy focused solely on testing software, business processes, and IT. Our goal is to help our customers achieve the benefits of their technology-enabled change faster.



Our approach is to:

• Reduce the cost of change

This covers both the overall cost of the full development lifecycle and the cost of all the testing activities, such as performance testing or user acceptance testing

• Increase the speed of change

This covers reducing the elapsed time spent testing and the time spent on remedial work and operational maintenance

• Improve the governance of change

This is achieved through better business alignment of testing and better management information from the testing activities throughout the projects and programmes.



About Edeus

Edeus mortgage creators Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority (Register number 450426). Registered Office Address 2 Charter Court, Wolverhampton Business Park, Wolverhampton WV10 6TB. Registered in England with Company No. 05720173.



Chief Executive Officer Michael Bolton, Chief Operating Officer John Nixon, Managing Director Alan Cleary and key officers of the company have many years’ experience of the mortgage market, having previously worked at several lending institutions. Most recently, Bolton, Nixon and Cleary were at HBOS’s specialist lending unit BM Solutions, where they were instrumental in growing gross lending from £2.5 billion in 2001 to over £13 billion in 2004, grabbing over 20% of the overall specialist lending market.

