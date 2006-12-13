Pop Superhero & Canine Crime Fighting Companion Dog in Music Connection Magazine

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2006 --Cookie Cutter Girl, Pop Superhero, adopts a canine crime-fighting companion in her Maltese dog: "Lil' Stinker." Don't let his small size fool you, this Service Dog is 4lbs and an attitude BIG enough to keep the Pop Superhero's hands full! Do *you* want to adopt a toy dog of your own? Holiday Toy Dog Fever has Shoppers Rushing to Adopt a Maltipoo at Build-A-Bear. Discover your "Inner Superhero," hear CCG's latest Girl Power Pop CD & read about issue #1 of her comic book: "Cookie Cutter Girl: POP SUPERHERO" today at CookieCutterGirl.com. See fun photos of CCG's furry friend at: http://www.cookiecuttergirl.com/photogallery.htm



Cookie Cutter Girl is an independent musician, who can't afford a publicist or promoter, yet CCG is attracting the attention of several national TV producers. The Pop Superhero has been contacted by producers from MTV & Comedy Central, and the TV shows "Who Wants to be a Superhero?," "Wife Swap," and "The Tyra Banks Show," as well as the "Pussycat Dolls." This Girl Power Goddess has been in Rolling Stone, is getting "big in Japan," and will be in "Music Connection" magazine this month. A Pop Superhero endorsed by Sam Ash Music, Minarik guitars, Scratch Pad and S.I.T. strings, Cookie Cutter Girl recently developed "Power of Pink Promotion" to help Independent artists, like herself, receive recognition by the music industry. This savvy Superhero shares her secrets this Holiday Season at PowerofPink.com.



"Cookie Cutter Girl," is a Pop Superhero for our times who packs her Girl Power Pop with a punch while freeing women everywhere from the mold in which society holds them captive. This Indie Girl Power Icon has been making the majors listen up and take notice, performing over 150 concerts in 2006. Rolling Stone called Cookie Cutter Girl's song, "Pain," "Nashville's Version of Fiona Apple." The Pop Superhero takes her job very seriously. In addition to making great Power Pop music, CCG helps people start a positive energy cycle in their lives by looking deep within themselves and finding their Super Powers. Who is *your* Inner Superhero? Find out today at CookieCutterGirl.com.



Dive into the Cookie Cutter Girl comic book to discover 'Cutter's' cryptic powers. It was co-written by JULIAN and Justine Fontes, "Queen of Licensed Children's Books." (DISNEY, DREAMWORKS) It was produced by Sonic Comic's Ron Fontes, ex-Art Director for Marvel Comics. Look for issue #1 of "Cookie Cutter Girl: POP SUPERHERO!" in 2007. Meet the fun characters of this true modern day Cinderella story today at: CookieCutterGirl.com/cookiecuttergirlcharacters_text_iframe.htm .



Cookie Cutter Girl's, self-titled Girl Power Pop CD receives airplay on 500+ TV & radio stations Internationally. Most recently, CCG has invaded the Japanese market via distribution in Japan. Find CCG in Japanese at: http://www.musicforte.com/japan/lynnjulian CCG is honored to have her music added to 22 different Compilation CDs, most of which were released over the past year. Go to the "Press Kit" page of CookieCutterGirl.com for a discography with a link to each CD. Are you a 'cookie cutter' girl, or did you break the mold? Find out today when you sign up to win a free CD, or maybe even a night out with Cookie Cutter Girl at: http://www.CookieCutterGirl.com.

