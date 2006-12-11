Team Pandemic Partners With Plantronics

Maumelle, AR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2006 --TeamPandemic, LLC., one of North America's hottest professional gaming teams, announces its partnership with Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Plantronics will provide their quality audio products to ensure that Team Pandemic has the edge needed to stay consistently successful. This advantage will play a huge role in the upcoming 2006 World Series of Video Games Grand Finals and 2006 CPL Winter Championships.



Team Pandemic will use Plantronics' gaming headsets exclusively in all of their upcoming online and LAN events. The Pandemic Counter-Strike team has chosen to use the Plantronics .Audio™ 550 DSP Ultimate Performance Headset. This is one of the newest products in the Plantronics ever popular .Audio™ family. The element of sound is one of the most important keys to strong game play on the professional level. This partnership will provide Team Pandemic with the cutting edge audio technology needed to get the results desired in their upcoming events.



"Plantronics is very excited to be supporting Team Pandemic. We look forward to the team's success at CPL this year in Dallas, Texas." said Jennie Eckhardt, Global Launch Manager of Plantronics, Inc.



"When we first heard that Plantronics was looking to get involved with a professional team to increase their visibility and awareness within the competitive scene, we were ecstatic. Plantronics has long been a leader in the audio world and with their support, we know we will be able to increase our results," said Mark Dolven, President of TeamPandemic, LLC. He continued, "With our partnership, we look to represent the same ideals that they have had within their industry for so long. They truly have taken audio to the next level."



Plantronics will also showcase its newly expanded gaming portfolio of .Audio™ PC and GameCom™ console headsets at the CPL Winter Championships, a worldwide professional gaming tournament held December 13-17, 2006 in Dallas, Texas.



The new .Audio™ products are reasonably priced and are available now at www.plantronics.com, as well as in Best Buy, Circuit City, CompUSA and Fry's.



About Team Pandemic:

Team Pandemic is a three year old professional gaming team that currently competes in four different games: Counter-Strike, Warcraft3: Defense of the Ancients, Call of Duty 2, and Day of Defeat: Source. In 2006, the team has won over $30,000 in cash and hardware prizes. With their mission of "Taking Professional Gaming to the Next Level," Team Pandemic has been doing just that. Their premiere Counter-Strike division is currently ranked by GotFrag.com as the #3 team in North America. Team Pandemic is currently supported by its corporate partners: SUBWAY, GoDaddy.com, Nationvoice.com, Func Industries and Plantronics. For more information, go to http://www.teampandemic.net/



About Plantronics:

In 1969, a Plantronics headset carried the historic first words from the moon: "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." Since then, Plantronics has become the headset of choice for mission-critical applications such as air traffic control, 911 dispatching, and the New York Stock Exchange. Today, this history of Sound Innovation™ is the basis for every product we build for the office, contact center, personal mobile, entertainment and residential markets. The Plantronics family of brands includes Plantronics, Altec Lansing, Clarity, and Volume Logic. For more information, go to http://www.plantronics.com/ or call (800) 544-4660.



Altec Lansing, .Audio, Clarity, PerSonoCall, Plantronics, Plantronics Voyager, Sound Innovation, and Volume Logic are trademarks or registered trademarks of Plantronics, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

