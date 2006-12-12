GoodStorm Launches Online Store for Breast Cancer Fund

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2006 --GoodStorm (www.GoodStorm.com), a progressive ecommerce provider, has launched an online T-Shirt store for the Breast Cancer Fund (www.breastcancerfund.org). Founded in 1992, the Breast Cancer Fund is the only national breast cancer organization dedicated solely to identifying and eliminating the environmental –and preventable–causes of the disease. Revenues from the sale of each T-Shirt will help fund the organization’s advocacy, education and outreach efforts.



The Breast Cancer Fund Store (www.goodstorm.com/stores/breastcancerfund) features T-Shirts for women, men, and children displaying the Breast Cancer Fund signature image: a striking “Warning! THIS AREA CONTAINS CHEMICALS KNOWN TO CAUSE CANCER” across the chest, as well as others with the organization’s logo.



Yobie Benjamin, GoodStorm founder and CEO, said, “Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women worldwide and over 200,000 women will be diagnosed this year in the U.S..With fewer than 10 percent of breast cancers occurring in women with a genetic predisposition to the disease, study into the environmental link demands more resources, and we’re proud to provide ecommerce tools that benefit such an important cause.”



Jeanne Rizzo, R.N., executive director of the Breast Cancer Fund added, “We are pleased to work with a partner like GoodStorm who shares our commitment to improving communities and affecting change. At a time when ecommerce is becoming more and more integral to nonprofit organizations, GoodStorm’s model, with no start up cost, is a refreshing and easy way to do business.”



At GoodStorm.com, individuals can launch online stores and sell digitally printed T-Shirts featuring their own designs. GoodStorm handles inventory management, shipping, logistics, and billing, so sellers have more time to create thoughtful designs, and to build and nurture communities of people who share their values.

GoodStorm's services are free and our apparel is printed and shipped on-demand, which means sellers incur no costs for opening or running their store. Best of all, Goodstorm keeps their bases prices much lower than other ecommerce enablers, allowing storeowners to keep 70% of the profits generated from each shirt sold.



About GoodStorm

Founded by serial entrepreneur Yobie Benjamin and venture capitalist and

philanthropist Andy Rappaport, GoodStorm empowers organizations and individuals to generate higher income from online sales. The company develops and provides free ecommerce tools and technologies for sellers to create online stores to market print-on-demand apparel and co-branded merchandise through GoodStorm.com.



About Breast Cancer Fund

The Breast Cancer Fund is the leading national organization focused on identifying and eliminating the environmental -- and preventable -- causes of the disease. Through public education, legislative action, corporate responsibility campaigns and outdoor challenges, the Breast Cancer Fund mobilizes the public to secure the changes needed to stop this devastating epidemic.

