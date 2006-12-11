Afraid of Losing Your Job?

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2006 --Steve Kirk of "Great Taste, Gluten Free" to share tips for creating startup opportunities when your corporate job is at risk



On StartupNation Radio, Steve Kirk of "Great Taste, Gluten Free," http://www.greattasteglutenfree.com/, will share startup tips and tell how he left the corporate world to start a successful cookie company.



In February 2006, Kirk founded Gluten Free, a bakery dedicated to providing gluten-free cookies in five varieties. After leaving his corporate job, Kirk now works full-time providing delicious foods for people suffering from Celiac disease, fibromyalgia, autism, and wheat allergies.



Saturday, December 16, 2006Listen live (radio or online) or call in 866-557-8278 (7-8 p.m. EST/4-5 p.m. PST)



Podcast available at StartupNation Radio, www.startupnation.com/pages/radio, starting Monday, December 18th



Also listen to Kirk's 12/4/06 StartupNation Community Podcast at http://www.startupnation.com/pages/podcasts/cp-day-one-entrepreneur.asp



. Listen live to StartupNation Radio Saturdays (7-8 p.m. EST/4-5 p.m. PST) or log into the StartupNation Radio podcast at http://www.startupnation.com/pages/radio.



About StartupNationR and the Sloan Brothers Founded by lifelong entrepreneurs Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation provides entrepreneurial advice via a nationally-syndicated radio program and online content for entrepreneurs who want to start and grow a business.



Through the StartupNation.com online community (http://www.startupnation.com), entrepreneurs can access articles, podcasts and seminars, and network with peers and mentors. The Sloan brothers are also authors of "StartupNation: Open for Business," (Doubleday, 2005, $16.95). They've been featured in many national publications and frequently appear on national television.



