WebbyShop Offers New Magic Sing Song Chips For The Holidays

Norwalk, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2006 --WebbyShop, the fastest growing magic sing online retailer, introduces its three new Song Chips from Enter Tech Magic Sing. Magic Sing Pop 15 Teens, Magic Sing Pop 16 Variety and Magic Sing Pop 17 New Release Song Chips are the most recent additions to WebbyShop’s ever-expanding library of song chips in many different languages, including English, Spanish and Tagalog. ‘Pop 15 Teens’ and ‘Pop 17 New Release’ both contain 100 popular English songs, while ‘Pop 16 Variety’ holds 84 popular English songs. WebbyShop offers these three song chips at a discounted price of $97.99 -- or more than 18% off from the original price of $120.00.



The new line of products comes right in time for the holidays. Magic Sing is the ideal gift for friends and family this Christmas. Certainly, this is the right place to find the kind of music that they would love to sing along during this season’s parties. WebbyShop Gift Certificates are also available to give them the freedom to choose their own song chips.



Offering the best value for customers’ money is one of the top reasons for the success of WebbyShop. The company guarantees the lowest price on its products -- if a customer finds an identical product with a lower price elsewhere, he would be eligible for the company’s price match program.



Secure and easy payments are WebbyShop’s top priorities, too. Customers can pay using Visa, MasterCard, American Express, money orders and PayPal. Secure server software encryption ensures that customer information is also kept safe. As a matter of policy, WebbyShop doesn't keep credit card information after the order has been processed.



Being an online retailer, the user-friendly site allows visitors to easily find just what he is looking for while signing up for newsletters gives timely alerts for new products and sale announcements. All of WebbyShop’s services are maintained with genuine friendly and courteous customer service. As Bienvenido David III, Sales manager at WebbyShop, said, “It’s a simple business adage: We give your money’s worth. But we add an extra mile to that.”



About WebbyShop



WebbyShop is the fastest growing online retailer of magic sing today. Since its opening in 2004, it has ventured into wide range of products and services. From Enter Tech Magic Sing Microphones and Song Chips, to Baby Einstein DVDs and music CDs, and more recently, to magazine subscription service. WebbyShop’s great line of products is offered at affordable prices.

