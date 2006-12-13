First Print Publication from World Vital Records, Inc., Property Transactions in Nauvoo, Hancock County, Illinois, and Surrounding Communities, 1839-1859, Now Available

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2006 --World Vital Records, Inc. recently released its first print publication, Property Transactions in Nauvoo, Hancock County, Illinois, and Surrounding Communities, 1839-1855, a seven-volume genealogy set.



“I view this as a treasure trove for those who were anxious to know something about properties in that area for a 20-year period. I hope that this unique, seven-volume set will be used by posterity and by historians, literally throughout the world,” said Dr. Susan Easton Black.



Most of the property transactions for this set were recorded in Carthage Hancock County, Illinois. The property transactions were checked numerous times for accuracy. Each entry contains the source, a property description, the cost of the property, and also some vital statistics about the grantor and the grantee.



“Each record contains something about the individual’s experience in the greater Nauvoo areas, such as whether the individual was a carpenter on the Nauvoo temple, served on the Nauvoo House Association, or was on the agricultural association in town,” Black said.



“I hope that those who find their ancestor and their ancestor’s property will experience some of the joy that I have had in being one of the compilers,” Black said.



