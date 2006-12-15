Get a Lucky Start to the New Year

Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2006 --For more than 300 years, Blackeyed Peas have been a staple of Southern cooking. They have also had a prominent place in New Year’s celebrations, bringing good luck and prosperity for the upcoming year. Since 1970, Frieda’s specialty produce company has been a part of those traditions with their pre-soaked, ready-in-20-minutes Blackeyed Peas. And once you try a bowl, you won’t want to ring in 2007 without them.



“Every holiday has a favorite food and for New Year’s it has to be Blackeyed Peas,” said Karen Caplan, Frieda’s President.



Along with the many stories behind eating Blackeyed Peas on New Year’s Day, there are many ways to prepare them. Some combine the peas with fresh greens, likening the peas to coins and the greens to money, others enjoy Hoppin’ John, Blackeyed Peas cooked with rice, pork and seasonings and some simply prepare a bowl of peas, with many believing that each pea eaten is a day of good luck. But no matter how they’re served, Frieda’s Blackeyed Peas will take hours of off your cooking time and will ensure you’ll be enjoying the peas in no time.



And along with the promise of a lucky new year, the peas are also good for you. Frieda’s Blackeyed Peas are cholesterol free, low in fat, high in fiber and rich in iron, thiamin and protein. They are also completely vegetarian and a great main dish for meatless meals.



Not just for New Year’s, the peas can also be added to soups like Pasta Fagioli, mixed with steamed rice and fresh herbs or tossed in chilled salads with tomatoes, olives and crisp bell peppers or warm salads with mustard greens, bacon and garlic. They are also perfect for creating dips, hummus, Texas Burritos or one of Frieda’s spiciest dishes, Habanero Chile Chili.



Habanero Chile Chili

3 tbsp. cooking oil

1 lb. lean round steak, cut into bite-size strips

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup chopped red and/or green bell pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 16oz. can kidney beans and liquid

2 cups chopped fresh tomatoes

1 16oz. can tomato sauce

1 cup beef broth

1 11oz. pkg. Frieda’s Blackeyed Peas

1-2 Frieda’s Dried Habanero Chiles, rehydrated according to pkg. directions, seeded and minced

2 tbsp. fresh cilantro, chopped

1 tbsp. fresh basil, chopped

1 tbsp. packed brown sugar

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 bay leaf

1 cup corn

Salt to taste

Shredded cheese and sour cream, for garnish



In a large Dutch oven or stockpot, heat 1½ tbsp. oil. Brown meat, remove from pan and drain fat. Add remaining oil to pan and sauté onion, bell pepper and garlic for 3 minutes. Stir in cooked beef and the rest of the ingredients, except for the corn. Bring to boil; reduce heat. Simmer partially covered for 35-45 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Stir in corn; cook 5 additional minutes. Serve in bowls and top with shredded cheese and sour cream if desired. Makes 8 cups.



“Blackeyed Peas are such a big part of New Year’s Day but something so versatile and so good for you should be enjoyed the whole year through. And recipes like our Habanero Chile Chili are great for a Holiday get-togethers, Superbowl parties or simply dinner with the family,” said Caplan.



To find the peas, consumers can visit www.friedas.com and click on Looking for Blackeyed Peas? to find a retailer in their area.



Founded in 1962 by Frieda Caplan, Frieda’s, Inc. was the first wholesale produce company in the U.S. to be founded, owned and operated by a woman. Once a small produce stand at the Los Angeles Produce Market, Frieda’s has emerged as the nation’s premier marketer and distributor of specialty produce and now offers more than 600 specialty items to grocery and specialty stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. America has Frieda’s to thank for introductions to Kiwifruit, Shallots, Cherimoyas, Donut® Peaches, Sugar Snap™ Peas and Habanero Peppers and the innovations just keep coming.

