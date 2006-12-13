Birnbach Communications Marks 5th Anniversary

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2006 --Birnbach Communications, Inc., an independent PR agency providing clients with a portfolio of strategic business communication services, announced it is celebrating the firm’s fifth anniversary. The firm will close the year with record revenue, up 35 percent over the prior year. Founded with the commitment to combine the best aspects of large-agency experience with small-agency culture and dedication, the agency’s goal is to become its clients' strategic communications partner by generating results to achieve their business objectives. Birnbach's tried-and-tested team of business, journalism and PR professionals work with clients based in Boston, New York, Denver, Atlanta, Russia, Israel, and Canada across a range of industries, including financial software and services, security, technology, healthcare and life sciences, consumer, nonprofit and education.



Birnbach Communications helps clients launch – or re-position – themselves to the market, manage M&A deals communications, leverage key milestones, announce venture capital financing, launch new products and services, increase senior management visibility, and fulfill everyday communications that are never just routine.



“Birnbach Communications is an invaluable partner in providing first-hand knowledge of the U.S. market, helping Luxoft to achieve significant brand recognition within the shortest period,” said Julia Simonova, Global Communications Manager, Luxoft, Russia's leading provider of end-to-end information technology services and solutions. “We value their high level of professionalism and responsiveness.”



Over the past year, Birnbach Communications added experienced professionals to its team and a half-dozen new clients to its roster including:

- Herndon, VA-based Mantas (www.mantas.com), a leading global compliance and operational risk management solutions firm;

- Denver-based ControlPath (www.controlpath.com), a developer of automated compliance management solutions;

- Westchester, NY-based Couplets.com (www.couplets.com), a growing online social network designed exclusively for couples to meet like-minded “couple friends.”



“While signing-on new clients is critical for any agency, even more important is keeping current clients happy. A third of our clients have partnered with us for three or more years and 50 percent have worked with us for over a year – a significant track record for a five-year-old agency, especially one that started when the market bottomed out,” said Norman Birnbach, president, Birnbach Communications. “The key to our success is staying laser focused on delivering excellent service and results even as we experience strong growth. For example, over the past year, we boosted client coverage by 60 percent, including cover stories in Business Week and eWeek.”



Additionally, during the past year, Birnbach clients received coverage in national media including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Newsweek, Wired, the Associated Press and MarketWatch.com; local media, from the Arizona Republic to the Washington Times, and major markets in between such as the Boston Globe, Boston Herald, Los Angeles Times, Miami Herald, and Philadelphia Inquirer; and trade publications in every practice sector, including CIO, CFO, Baseline, and others.



“Each member of our team averages 20 years of experience in communications and we all chose to leave big agencies and senior titles behind so we could get back into the trenches of creating and executing smart PR strategies and integrated communications programs. We are passionate about PR, and take pride in being knowledgeable, responsive, accountable, ethical, and engaging – qualities critical to maintaining long-term relationships with clients and media alike,” Birnbach added. “We look forward to our next five years.”



About Birnbach Communications, Inc.

Boston-based Birnbach Communications, Inc., an independent PR agency, provides its clients with a portfolio of strategic business communication services, specializing in national media relations, executive visibility and corporate communications. The agency enables its client base of emerging and mid-size companies to reach customers, investors, venture capital firms, and business partners; launch new products and services; establish new product categories and drive market demand. Founded in 2001 with the commitment to combine the best aspects of large-agency experience with small-agency culture and dedication, Birnbach Communications brings senior-level intelligence and attention based on an understanding of business issues – not just PR issues. Birnbach's team represents more than 140 years of PR, marketing and communications experience across a range of industries, including financial software and services, security, technology, healthcare and life sciences, consumer, nonprofit and education sectors. For more information, visit www.birnbachcom.com.

