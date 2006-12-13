Unofficial Second Life Linden Dollars Guide Released

Sao Paolo, Brazil -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2006 --With the Second Life Linden Dollars Guide the game strategy publisher Killer Guides adds Linden Lab's popular online game "Second Life" to its portfolio. On nearly 100 pages players receive a collection of hints and advice on how to create a successful virtual business in the game. The Second Life self-improvement manual is now available as a .pdf download on www.killerguides.com.



Written to target starters and veterans alike the guide offers tutorials for the different crafts in the game. Player created professions like scripter, animation creator and texture design are covered in detail. Manuals range from running an online store to setting up an event, describing necessary steps, opportunities and risks. Advice on land deals and real estate complete the manual by providing a broad range of opportunities for readers. More exotic topics covered by the guide include the job search in Second Life, a self-help manual for the cyber-homeless and common problems encountered with game model agencies.



The author of the guide is a long-time and active Second Life player who has also been contracted to handle future updates for the reference. Given the ever-changing nature of the game Killer Guides plans to take full advantage of its online publishing format with regular updates to the e-book. Part of these efforts is a new royalty payment system that pays the author a revenue share depending on the ratings and feedbacks left by customers. The Second Life Linden Dollars Guide has been made available for $19.99 on the Killer Guides web site (www.killerguides.com).



Killer Guides Ltda operates an online shop for unofficial strategy guides to online role-playing games at http://www.killerguides.com. The company currently provides 72 strategy guides for 14 different games. The company is not sponsored, controlled or affiliated with any game publisher or developer. Since it's inception in February 2006, the company managed to cover 80% of the major US and European online role-playing games.

