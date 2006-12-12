TEB Media Announces Small Business Netcast

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2006 --TEB Media LLC, operators of SBWire, a leading provider of public relations and marketing services for small to mid-sized organizations, has announced Small Business Netcast, a weekly online show dedicated to the discussion of topics important to small businesses.



Small Business Netcast will premier on December 12, 2006 online at http://www.smallbusinessnetcast.com.



"We believe that the most valued resource for today's small business is the collective knowledge of the online community" said Daniel Jones, President and CEO of TEB Media LLC. "We have assembled a panel of industry experts who have unique knowledge and experiences that they will share weekly."



Each week listeners to Small Business Netcast will hear a discussion of current industry topics, the sharing of business tips, as well as interviews of interest.



The Host

Each week Small business Netcast will be hosted by Daniel Jones, President and CEO of TEB Media LLC. Mr. Jones is the founder of SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com) and many other online services.



The Panel

Each week, Small Business Netcast will feature an online panel which is comprised of the following permanent members as well as several guest panelists.



Todd Lohenry - Owner, CEO of First Things First

As principal of First Things First, Lohenry dedicates his time to helping companies improve their sales processes and results. Most of his time is spent in manufacturing companies with an emphasis on aviation. He has a noteworthy track record of helping companies increase sales 25-50% per year through the application of the Customer Centric sales process and discipline.



Heather R. Blish - Senior Partner with The Apotheo Group

Heather serves as Senior Partner of The Apotheo Group, an internet communications strategy think tank. Through the Apotheo Group, Heather has taken her passion for conservative politics and her unique perspective as an executive committee member of her local republican party and combined it with her skills as a web developer and internet communications strategist to deliver excellence in internet communications for republican political campaigns and organizations.



George A. Roberts IV - CEO of Interjuncture Corp

George A. Roberts IV is the president and CEO of Interjuncture Corp, an integrated media company serving the technology industry. Interjuncture is the producer of the HostingCon conference and tradeshow as well as several forthcoming media properties.



The Guests

Each week the Small Business Netcast panel will invite a member of the small business community to join the show. Interested parties can submit a request for addition to the show by visiting: http://www.smallbusinessnetcast.com/join.



About Small Business Netcast

Small Business Netcast is a weekly internet based show that discusses the creation, development and management of a small business. Small Business is published every Tuesday and can be heard by visiting http://www.smallbusinessnetcast.com.



About TEB Media LLC

TEB Media, founded in 2005 and headquartered in Green Bay, WI, is a leading provider of online information services covering technology, business and entertainment topics.



TEB Media provides a suite of marketing and public relations services designed for the individual needs of small to mid-sized businesses located around the world. For more information visit http://www.tebmedia.com.

