Social Network Flapdaddy.com Broadcasts Live

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2006 --Flapdaddy.com an online community and social networking web site with a Million dollar talent contest offering customizable personalized web pages, video, audio, and communications features targeting individuals with talents to share, today announced the addition of weekly live internet video broadcasts.



Flapdaddy.com, a social network and online community is available free to registered users.. Individuals can, through a premium offering, enter contests for cash and prizes, and then invite other users to rate their content, encourage others to view it and be eligible for periodic prizes and an annual grand prize which is projected to be worth up to $1 million in cash, services and prizes.



Flapdaddy.com will begin broadcasting the contest semi-finals via live internet video in the first quarter of 2007. The semi-finalists will be selected from the votes they received in the prior contest period and will compete with live video feeds in each semi-final competition. Complete contest rules and terms and conditions are available on the web site at Flapdaddy.com.



Premium users, who enter into the talent contest, will be able to promote themselves and friends world-wide to compete for cash and prizes worth up to $1 million. Premium users can easily upload their own videos of their performances including; music, bands, animation, video shorts, or any other talent, send invitations for viewing and voting to friends and virtually market themselves to internet users throughout the world. Personal talent, group talent, faux talent, Musicians, Comedians, Actors, anyone with talent can participate.



About Flapdaddy Productions, Inc.

Flapdaddy Productions, Inc. and the web site Flapdaddy.com were conceived in 2003 with development beginning in early 2006. Flapdaddy Productions, Inc. is a media company with online and offline interests. The company’s initial web site, Flapdaddy.com, is a social network and online community enabling people of diverse interests and geography to communicate with one another and share, judge and experience videos, audio, images and communications.



The basic services are free for everyone with premium services available for users wishing to enter talent based contests with other users as the judges.

