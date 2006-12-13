DocuLogix e-mail eDiscovery Solution Launched By Litigation Solution, Inc.

Dallas, TX and Fort Worth, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2006 --Litigation Solution, Inc., a regional leader in litigation support services including computer forensics, electronic discovery, document imaging, and trial support services for law firms and corporate legal departments, today announced the DocuLogix e-mail Intelligence platform Powered by Clearwell, DocuLogix provides e-mail archival and e-discovery services on a hosted secure platform. The DocuLogix suite of services compliments the previously announced Forensic Vault services.



The DocuLogix e-mail discovery hosting solution provides a web based, enterprise class, secure solution for the hosting, processing and discovery process for e-mail archives. Providing the ability to process e-mail from leading vendors in native format, emails and attachment files can also be processed and searched in native format. By providing location independent, secure access, the ability to use leading eDiscovery tools, archiving and forensic recovery, DocuLogix provides corporate counsel, law firms and other parties subject to electronic e-mail discovery and retention a complete e-mail solution compliant with state and federal requirements.



Key features include; tagging for privilege or responsiveness in native formats, exporting production sets in native PST format, which would import into most eDiscovery platforms, and a scaleable hosted environment. Pricing for the services begin at $250 per gigabyte of storage and include unlimited reviewer licenses.



Litigation Solution, Inc. performs Forensic and Electronic Data Discovery services and is licensed as a Private Investigations Company by the Texas Department of Public Safety to “secure evidence for use before a court.” “DocuLogix, and the recently released e-Vault services, are a virtual solution enabling our clients and their opposing counsel the ability to have a single archive for their eDiscovery process.” said Terry Vaughan, CEO of Litigation Solution, Inc. “Our ability to provide certified and licensed staff, partner with most eDiscovery software vendors, and the easy of use we are providing is unparalleled.”



About Litigation Solution, Inc.

Litigation Solution Inc., founded in 1994 to provide copy and administrative services to law firms and corporate legal departments, today provides litigation support services including computer forensics, electronic discovery, document imaging, and trial support services including; audio visual services and graphics services for law firms and corporate legal departments. As one of the few companies with Licensed Private Investigators and Certified Forensic Computer Examiners on staff, Litigation Solution is fully compliant with the Texas laws for computer evidence collection and provides expert witness services for forensic matters.

