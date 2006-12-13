Lori Prokop Teaches How to End Your Fear of Failure

Bruce, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2006 --During workshops for creating the life you want, featuring expert Lori Prokop as speaker, attendees come to the realization that everyone is going to fall short or experience failure. The important question is not “did you experience failure?” Rather the important question is “how did you react to the failure?” Lori Prokop shares more:



“Coming up short of a desired outcome can be a great teacher,” says Lori Prokop (http://www.lori-prokop.com), author and creator of the “How to Heal Abuse” series (http://www.howtohealabuse.com).



Lori Prokop continues, “Much of what can be keys to success, people have learned by overcoming adversity. Mistakes help us discover how not to do a thing. Success is also a great teacher, showing us how to do a thing.”



It is important to see success and failure equal in terms of the lessons both bring. How do great leaders handle success?



According to Lori Prokop, “Great leaders are not as devastated by failure or as elated by successes. Great leaders take failure and success in stride knowing they will continue to experience both as they move forward. Great leaders are more excited by the insights and knowledge they master as a result of both success and failure.”



“Great accomplishments can launch from failure. But if you stop because of failure, you will experience that failure forever. When you experience failure, and you will, step back and in a non-judgmental manner take a good look at it,” says Lori Prokop



About Lori Prokop: Lori Prokop is affectionately called the “mother of inspiration” and is one of the most respected people in the field of self-empowerment. Lori Prokop has devoted her life to the study of human behavior and personal motivation. The remarkable combination of her caring style and the powerful systems Lori Prokop has developed quickly transform people and companies from good to great!



Learn more about Lori Prokop at http://www.lori-prokop.com and more about creating and living the life you want at http://www.howtohealabuse.com

