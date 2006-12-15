Discover How to Solve Relationship Problems According to Lori Prokop

Bruce, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2006 --“Are you comfortable spending time with yourself?” This question was asked of attendees of workshops for creating the life you want, featuring expert Lori Prokop as speaker.



Attendees learned the first best friend you need is you. If you have problems or are critical of yourself, seek the help of a counselor or therapist to look at where you learned this behavior. You likely learned this as a child from parents, caregivers, peers or teachers. Whatever the issue, it can be overcome.



Intimacy does not mean physical relations. Intimacy is “in-to-me-i-see.”



“In order to connect with others and have a healthy relationship, you have to first connect with yourself,” says Lori Prokop (http://www.lori-prokop.com), author and creator of the “How to Heal Abuse” series (http://www.howtohealabuse.com).



“You can’t be close with another until you can be close with yourself. Again, as in the above step, if this is a challenge, help is available. Seek a counselor or therapist and talk to them about this.”



“Looking for love?” asks Lori Prokop. “What do you enjoy doing? Find others who enjoy the same. There are thousands of hobby, professional and special interest groups always open to new members.”



Lori Prokop asks, “What thoughts are you focused on? How lonely you are? The right person hasn’t come along yet? Lonely people strengthen their loneliness with the power of negative thinking.”



“One of life’s most powerful secrets to creating a healthy relationship is to stop thinking about what you don’t want or don’t have and start focusing on what you do want,” says Lori Prokop. “This will magnetize to you what you desire.”



“A lonely life can feel empty and therefore unpleasant. The secret is to have a full mind and full life: full of activities, full of people, full of interests you love, full of relaxation and full of experiences,” continues Lori Prokop.



Lori Prokop suggests when you look around you will see other people who are feeling lonely. Help others find their ways out of loneliness. By doing so, you will be so busy that you won’t have time to be lonely.



According to Lori Prokop those who help others are not going to stay lonely for long. Your community needs plenty of good people like you to help others. There are numerous volunteer activities in all sorts of organizations.



What’s stopping you from enjoying the healthy relationship you desire?



