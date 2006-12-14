CTS Wholesale Launches Christian Hats And Caps To Celebrate The Christmas Spirit

Salem, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2006 --Kirk Bachelder of CTS Wholesale today launched a collection of Christian hats and caps (http://301url.com/christian-hats) for its retailers who can sell these at the malls and fairs being held on the occasion of ensuing Christmas.



"These caps carry religious slogans and emblems and are very popular among the faithful", reported Kirk. The retailers can pick up the caps in wholesale from the online store and then retail these for a handsome profit. When people go shopping for their Christmas gifts and decoration items, they get quite attracted to these hats in various attractive colors.



The caps have adjustable Velcro backs so that one size can fit them all. They also have nice quality embroidery. The caps have been launched at $3 each while the suggested retail price is $8.95, thereby leaving a healthy margin for the retailers. Kirk said: "We have added baseball caps recently to our catalog of wholesale sunglasses (http://301url.com/wholesale-sunglasses) on the request of our dealers who wanted to increase the number of products they can sell at their stores and stalls."



The online store at www.CTSwholesaleSunglasses.com allows retailers to have a convenient browsing and shopping experience. They can see the latest range of products like sunglasses and baseball caps in addition to the Christian hats as soon as these are released and all online orders are shipped the same day, thereby saving on the lead time for them.



Kirk claims to be able to identify upcoming trends in the industry by watching top stars and what they are wearing. He always keep the retailers' requirements at the top of his mind and keeps adding new accessories and display lines so that the customers can come back and always find something new.



About CTS Wholesale Inc.

CTS Wholesale Inc. is a wholesale sunglasses company dealing in designer replica sunglasses. They have recently added wholesale caps and Christian hats to their range of products. You can visit their online store at www.ctswholesalesunglasses.com. Attractive discounts are available with quantity purchases.



Contact Information:

CTS Wholesale Inc.

2791 Pence Loop S.E.

Suite #10

Salem, OR 97302



Phone: 503.364.3486

Fax: 503.589.4121

