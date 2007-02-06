Recover Lost or Forgotten Passwords for Microsoft Outlook Accounts and Personal Folders With Outlook Passwords Recovery Wizard

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2007 --Outlook Passwords Recovery Wizard, available at www.intelore.com, enables instant recovery of Microsoft Outlook passwords. Outlook Passwords Recovery Wizard is an absolute essential for every mail user with a multitude of useful functions such as restoring passwords and account information and creating reports, Outlook Passwords Recovery Wizard is for those who love choosing long passwords… and forgetting them.



All passwords are instantly restored irrespective of complexity, length and language (even multilingual passwords are not a problem), and though a restored password for a PST file can differ from that you initially chose, it will work, and you will be able to access your personal folders. It also recovers all email accounts, including server name, login and personal information.



The program is able to present the recovered account information in an extended system of reports that is perfectly suitable for administrative needs and security audit. System administrators will appreciate thorough and clear-structured account reports ideal for backup and security tasks. Transferring accounts to another computer or restoring them after system reinstallation becomes as easy as a pie with Outlook Passwords Recovery Wizard. Among its unique features is accounting for possible typing errors when typing passwords, so even inexistent words made up because of typos are recoverable. You can also process several documents at a time.



For more information and a free evaluation version of Outlook Passwords Recovery Wizard, please visit http://www.intelore.com/ms-outlook-password-recovery.php



About Intelore: Founded in 2002, the company provides password recovery and security-related solutions.



Company website: http://www.intelore.com/

Product page link: http://www.intelore.com/ms-outlook-password-recovery.php

Download link: http://www.intelore.com/ms-outlook/outlook-password-recovery.exe

