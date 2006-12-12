BFO and Hallmark deliver interactive Christmas

London, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2006 --Big Faceless Organization (BFO), provider of high quality Java software components, are excited to add Venspro, Holland’s leading Marketing and PR Consultancy, to their enviable client base.



Venspro purchased the Big Faceless PDF Library Extended Edition, the smartest Java class library for creating, editing, displaying and printing Acrobat PDF documents. The Extended Edition allows users to load and edit existing PDF documents as templates or merge with others, create and edit interactive Forms, or "AcroForm" and digitally sign documents and verify existing digital signatures.



Venspro have created an online personalised greeting card website for market giants Hallmark. Customers create their own online account where they can upload their photos and designs to create their very own high quality paper cards. Once the customer is happy with the result, Hallmark will deliver their newly created cards to them, wherever they are in the world! Users can also set reminders and create an online calendar to keep track of special occasions.



Floris Band, a spokesman for Venspro says, “We made our packing list with the BFO tool [Big Faceless PDF Library], extracting all information from our database wasn’t difficult, from a time perspective- time is money, buying BFO was cheaper and faster!” Don’t just take our customers word for it. Download free fully functional trial version of the Big Faceless PDF Library today at http://big.faceless.org/products/download.jsp and see for yourself how BFO and their team of technical experts can help improve your business.



About BFO: BFO is a global resource of Java components for the international B2B market. Products include the Big Faceless Report Generator, PDF and Graph Libraries. The client portfolio includes Boeing, Lehman Brothers, Harvard University, HSBC, Fannie Mae, Roche, Toyota and the US Department of Energy. For more information about BFO visit http://bfo.co.uk

