ServePath Attains Gold Certified Partner Status in Microsoft Partner Program

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2006 --ServePath, a leading dedicated server provider and hosting specialist, today announced it has attained Gold Certified Partner status in the Microsoft Partner Program with competencies in Advanced Infrastructure and Networking Infrastructure Solutions, recognizing ServePath’s expertise and impact in the technology marketplace. As a Gold Certified Partner, ServePath has demonstrated expertise with Microsoft technologies and proven ability to meet customers’ needs. Microsoft Gold Certified Partners receive a rich set of benefits, including access, training and support, giving them a competitive advantage in the channel.



“We are extremely pleased to have attained Gold Certified Partner status in the Microsoft Partner program," said John Keagy, president, ServePath. "This makes a significant statement to our customers that our teams have the expertise and skills necessary to meet the requirements that come with the Gold Partner certification. Not many hosting companies are Gold certified. It is this distinction, our advanced knowledge in Infrastructure and Networking solutions, that sets us apart from our competitors and allows us to offer enhanced services and highly customized server solutions for our customers.”



“Customers are looking for partner companies that can bridge the gap between their business demands and technology capabilities,” said Allison Watson, vice president of the Worldwide Partner Sales and Marketing Group at Microsoft Corp. “They need to trust in a company that can act as an expert adviser for their long-term strategic technology plans. Microsoft Gold Certified Partners, which have certified expertise and direct training and support from Microsoft, can build a positive customer experience with our technologies. Today, Microsoft recognizes ServePath as a new Gold Certified Partner for demonstrating its expertise providing customer satisfaction using Microsoft products and technology.”



As one of the requirements for attaining Gold Certified Partner status, ServePath had to declare a Microsoft Competency. Microsoft Competencies are designed to help differentiate a partner’s capabilities with specific Microsoft technologies to customers looking for a particular type of solution. Each competency has a unique set of requirements and benefits, formulated to accurately represent the specific skills and services that partners bring to the technology industry. ServePath has achieved status as a Gold Certified Partner in two competencies, Advanced Infrastructure Solutions and Networking Infrastructure Solutions.



The Advanced Infrastructure Solutions Competency is designed for partners with proven expertise in designing and/or implementing complex infrastructure solutions such as Active Directory®- and Microsoft Host Integration Server-based design and deployment solutions, and Microsoft Exchange Server migration or deployment solutions. Because customers are increasingly asking to do more with less, partners with the Advanced Infrastructure Solutions Competency can identify their unique skill in helping customers access management solutions, improve operational efficiency and reduce security risks. Specializations within the competency are Active Directory and Identity Management, Exchange Migration and Deployment, Hosting Solutions, System Management and Storage Solutions.



“Our industry partners allow us to deliver high-quality solutions and applications to our customers. And we’re always looking at ways to improve our relationships,” said Paul Flessner, senior vice president of the Server Applications at Microsoft Corp. “Solutions competencies enable Microsoft to provide resources and training to partners seeking to meet, and even surpass, customer needs. The competencies also provide industry partners with a way to showcase their expertise to customers that depend on them for services, such as building critical infrastructure including storage and hosting solutions.”



Microsoft Gold Certified Partners enrolled in the Networking Infrastructure Solutions Competency have proved their expertise in implementing technology solutions based on either the Microsoft Windows Server 2003 or Windows 2000 Server operating system, with a particular focus on Microsoft Small Business Server 2000 and Windows Small Business Server 2003. These implementations may include crafting solutions that connect Windows-based servers, PC locations and the Internet; installing a server farm; or building a small-business Windows Server stand-alone solution that includes file and print capabilities.



“We place tremendous value on our partners, which help us deliver solutions and applications to customers,” said Allison Watson, vice president of the Worldwide Partner Sales and Marketing Group at Microsoft Corp. “Solutions competencies provide an integrated partnering framework that recognizes an enterprise’s expertise and rewards it for the effect it has in the technology marketplace. It also allows companies to demonstrate for customers their knowledge of building solutions based on Microsoft technologies, such as setting up networks using Windows Server 2003 R2 and Windows Small Business Server 2003.”



The Microsoft Partner Program was launched in December 2003 and represents Microsoft’s ongoing commitment to the success of partners worldwide. The program offers a single, integrated partnering framework that recognizes partner expertise, rewards the total impact that partners have in the technology marketplace, and delivers more value to help partners’ businesses be successful.



About ServePath

ServePath is a leading dedicated server and managed hosting specialist, providing custom services to businesses that need powerful Internet hosting platforms. Thousands of companies worldwide look to ServePath for its reliability, customization, and speed. Its new 10,000% Guaranteed Service Level Agreement is unique in the web hosting industry, promising specific levels of network performance and 100% uptime with a 100x guarantee. ServePath also provides colocation services through its ColoServe division. The employee-owned company has been in business for five years, with offices and its own data center in San Francisco, one of the world’s top Internet centers.



