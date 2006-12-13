M2SYS Fingerprint Technology to be Integrated into Kodak Global Practice Management Software

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2006 --M2SYS Technology announced today it has formed a relationship with Kodak’s Dental Systems Group to integrate M2SYS’ patent-pending fingerprint software into the KODAK ORTHOTRAC Practice Management Software. As a result, Kodak’s customers will be able to secure sensitive patient information and comply with HIPAA requirements, while improving productivity and user experience by eliminating the time, hassle, and headache associated with password management.



“We were able to rapidly add a much needed biometric authentication module to our practice management software and avoid the burden of low-level fingerprint SDK integration,” noted Kodak’s Dental Systems Orthodontic Product Manager, Susan Whitt. “M2SYS delivered a solution that also supports Citrix and Terminal Services. Now we have a proven fingerprint system to simplify the process of employee and patient management, and an extra level of security.”



Bio-Plugin(TM) enables software companies to quickly integrate a complete, seamless fingerprint recognition system, including a high-performance 1:N identification engine. Bio-Plugin(TM) eliminates the system dependencies, extensive development, and specialized knowledge of biometric complexities inherent to fingerprint SDKs.



“M2SYS is proud to be working with Kodak to provide this critical biometric technology to the healthcare industry,” commented Michael Trader, President of M2SYS. “Given Kodak’s market position, a significant number share of orthodontic offices will be using the M2SYS fingerprint software delivered as a seamless module within Kodak’s practice management suite.”



M2SYS Technology, www.m2sys.com, is a forward thinking, biometric research and development company. Its portfolio includes Bio-Plugin(TM), a patent-pending biometrics solution that software providers can use to rapidly adopt a turn-key, seamless, server-based biometric technology system with minimal development effort.



Kodak’s Dental Systems Group is a leading participant in info-imaging, a $385 billion industry created by the convergence of image-and-information technology. The business, which includes wholly-owned subsidiaries PracticeWorks, Inc. and Kodak Trophy, S.A.S., develops, manufactures and markets dental imaging and practice management systems for dental practitioners, including practice management software, intraoral and extraoral dental imaging films, processing chemistry and x-ray equipment; direct-digital dental x-ray technology; digital cameras and accessories for dental applications; photographic-quality paper for printing digital images; COOK-WAITE brand local anesthetics; and a variety of related products and services. Info-imaging unites three closely related imaging markets that enable people to more easily take and share images as information: devices, such as digital cameras and x-ray systems; infrastructure, such as practice management software; and services and media, such as photographic-quality inkjet paper and electronic insurance claims submissions.



