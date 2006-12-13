New VMN Toolbox 4 Brings the Power of Web Search to Users' Fingertips

Montreal, Quebec, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2006 --Visicom Media today announced the release of VMN Toolbox 4, a lightweight application that provides free handy utilities designed to make life easier on the Web. The new version adds Web search capability and improved sticky notes.



The new version of VMN Toolbox brings the power of Web search to users' fingertips. VMN Toolbox features a search box that remains at users' disposal at all times, allowing Web searches to be run from any application.



"Our goal is to make our users' lives easier on the Web. Searching is a frequently performed activity, and we wanted to provide an easy way to run searches from VMN Toolbox," said Dominic Tremblay, VP Marketing of Visicom Media.



VMN Toolbox sticky notes are more convenient in version 4. Users can now adjust the transparency so the notes sit unobtrusively on the desktop. Users can also organize their notes more easily by changing the background color.



VMN Toolbox usability has also improved. The addition of hot keys saves users time when launching their favorite tools. Overall, the new, improved layout makes using VMN Toolbox more fun and intuitive.



VMN Toolbox is free and can be downloaded from the VMN Toolbox site at the following address:



http://www.toolbox.com



About VMN Toolbox

VMN Toolbox is a lightweight application that provides free handy utilities designed to make life easier on the Web. VMN Toolbox offers Web search, a screen capture utility, sticky notes, a color picker, a magnifier, and virtual rulers. VMN Toolbox is part of the VMN online product family which includes VMN Toolbar, VMN Storage, VMN Games, and VMN Toolbar Wizard.



About Visicom Media

Visicom Media Inc. is a leader in the development of innovative, quality tools for the Internet. Visicom Media strives to find creative solutions to help its customers take advantage of the newest technologies with maximum efficiency.

