JustOrganizeYourStuff.com is Ringing in the Holidays with a new Web Site and Joyous Discount.

Germantown, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2006 --Catherine Anderson, CCO of Just Organize Your Stuff, Inc announced today the re-launch of the website www.justorganizeyourstuff.com, created to motivate people to an organized life. In its first year, JOYS has inspired a multitude of procrastinators by offering a unique line of organizational tools and a fresh philosophy to help people get organized.



"The JOYS system has been successful because it motivates people to get organized in addition to making filing simple and pretty" Ms. Anderson says. " With more people striving to de-clutter and gain control of their lives, having a philosophy that works online, as well as off is extremely important to our customers success, as well as JOYS."



The new and improved website continues to exclusively offer the JOYS brand organizational tools but has now been design to be more interactive. A more communal experience has been created, giving JOYS users a forum to learn and grow together.



Basic information is free to all visitors at JustOrganizeYourStuff.com and includes: suggestions on how to create and manage a home filing system, a growing series of organizing articles, and organizing insights via email.



To support those last minute shoppers, JustOrganizeYourStuff.com is offering 15% off all products ordered before December 18th, 2006.

