Professional Icon Studio for Highest Demands!

Vancouver, BC, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2006 --SibCode today announces the release of Sib Icon Studio 2.0. The fresh version contains such features as new impressive graphic effects, an opportunity to edit animated GIF-files, support for the TGA files format and even more. Sib Icon Studio renders its assistance in creating, editing icon images and managing icon files and libraries. Sib Icon Studio supports all popular graphic formats, such as ICO, BMP, JPEG, ANI, CUR, GIF and PNG. With this program, you can do both: import or export these formats. Besides, using Sib Icon Studio you can process Vista Icons professionally.



In Sib Icon Studio users can opt for the advanced PNG compression, which helps to solve a lot of problems, since it saves images without losses and supports semitransparent images with an 8-bit alpha channel. For example, this technology can reduce the size of an icon and maintain its quality at a time. Other important merits of Sib Icon Studio include creation and editing smooth semi-transparent icons, static and animated cursors for Windows XP; creation and editing icons in standard and custom sizes, with color depth up to 32-bit True Color; painting images with gradient and chess fill and extracting icons from Windows executables, libraries and animated cursor files.



The studio is going to be a great assistant at downloading icons from the Internet; searching for new icons in folders and modifying icons contained inside executables. Besides, Sib Icon Studio provides for an entire arsenal of painting tools and operations, which you can use for processing images. A multitude of various brushes, pencils, airbrushes, erasers and other tools helps you to create very detailed images. In this sense the program can be an unsurpassed means for editing and creating Windows Vista Icons, which brings a higher level of detail and sophistication to Windows graphic.



Sib Icon Studio 2.0 Benefits at a Glance:

• Vista Aero-style Icons support;

• PNG format to compress high-resolution images without losses;

• Impressive graphic effects;

• Animated GIF-files editing;

• TGA files support;

• An ability to find and extract, edit, import and export icons and manage icon libraries;

• A variety of delicate instruments for creating and editing icons;

• Import and export ICO, CUR, BMP, JPG, PNG, PSD, etc. images.



Pricing and Availability

Sib Icon Studio runs under all 32-bit Windows and costs 39.95 (USD) or 29.95 Euro. A 30-day trial version (with a nag screen) is available as a free download from: http://www.sibcode.com/downloads/icon-studio.exe (2.0 Mb).



About SibCode

SibCode is a privately-held information technology company located in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2005, the company specializes in image processing software for professionals and home users alike. The SibCode’s family of icon and cursor utilities are consistently recognized in professional communities and receive praise from media, such as Editor’s Picks from ZDNet, WebAttack and SoftMag. For more information, please visit http://sibcode.com



Product page link: http://sibcode.com/icon-studio/index.htm

Download link: http://www.sibcode.com/downloads/icon-studio.exe (2.0 Mb)

Company website: http://sibcode.com



