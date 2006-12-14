Commence Industrial CRM Profiled by leading Manufacturing Journalist

Tinton Falls, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2006 --According to Larry Caretsky, President of Commence Corporation (www.commence.com/mfg./), “There is rarely one central database of customer information that can be accessed and shared among the people who need it to efficiently do their jobs. As a result, acting less like a team, these people act independently when conducting business and are far less effective.



Caretsky, noted in the feature article that “CEOs of these companies often share how their new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system provides them all the information they need, but fail to recognize that ERP systems provide information after the sale, not before or during the sales process. ERP systems provide no value for improving the efficiency of how to sell and service customers. This is one reason that forecast reports are always inaccurate.”



According to Thomas R. Cutler, Manufacturing Journalist in a recent issue of Industrial Focus, “The foundation of any quality sales organization starts with the implementation and management of a sales process. These are the steps required by the sales representative to move the prospect from the initial introduction stage to the closing stage. Few industrial CRM systems provide manufacturers with a structured proven sales process or methodology for evaluating and managing each stage of the sales cycle. A pro-active approach to managing the sales process allows the sales manager to monitor and provide guidance during the cycle, as well as help sales representatives focus on the best opportunities.” The article may be read in its entirety at http://www.trcutlerinc.com/54-55.pdf.



Commence offers industrial companies complete “Freedom Of Choice” to select the solutions and platform that best meets the business requirements of manufacturers and distributors. The comprehensive CRM Industrial application suite is available for use on premise or on-demand as a hosted service. Industrial leaders often build departmental CRM solutions with the award winning Commence Industrial CRM Framework. These choices are why so many industrial companies choose Commence as the solution for managing customer relationships. All Commence Industrial solutions support mobile or wireless connectivity and integration to back-office accounting and ERP systems.



In an effort to help industrial distributors and manufacturers thrive, Commence Corporation presents Practices That Pay: Leveraging Information to Achieve Industrial Selling Results, a compendium of smart practices from the leading industrial sales and marketing experts and organizations that are growing in today’s challenging environment.

